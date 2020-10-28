Billies ace first round of playoffs

Body

The Fredericksburg High School varsity tennis team will advance to the area round of playoffs.

“The first round is done and despite the cold conditions on Monday, we played really well,” head coach Randall King said. “We needed to get off to a good start in doubles and we were able to do that. We were able to play out all the matches and this doesn’t always happen in the playoffs.”

The trip marks at least 10 consecutive years the team has made it to the playoffs.

The Billies beat La Vernia on Monday, 10-1 (16-3), in Kerrville, following a two-hour rain delay.

“We had to dry the courts in order to be able to play,” King said. “The wind and cold made it a little tougher but we have dealt with it before. We tell the kids that the wind blows on both sides of the net so both teams have the same issue when dealing with the weather.”

Earlier in the week, FHS lost to 5A Dripping Springs, in a non-district game, 10-4 (13-6).

With the win, the Billies are set to face Rockport-Fulton on Thursday, Oct. 29 at Jourdanton High School. Matches will begin at 10 a.m.

“We have not played this team in many years and they have a new coach who was in Wharton for many years,” King said. “I expect them to be tough and we will have to continue to improve from match to match.”

King said the doubles will have to start off matches well to carry the team through the rest of the match.

“Doubles has typically been a strength for us over the years and we like to put pressure on the opposing baseliner to hit a great shot in order to beat our net man. Our movement at the net puts stress on the other team to create a shot that earns points.”

King said his team is still learning how to do this but the players are beginning to see the benefits.

“We have some kids who are still learning this system and are beginning to see the importance of staying active at the net to help out their partner has much as possible,” he said.

King expects each round of the playoffs to get tougher so preparation for that competition is important.

“We need to be prepared,” King said. “This round requires a long bus ride in the morning and so we need to get there early to prepare as best we can.”

Results can be found in the Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post Daily Update.

FHS 10, La Vernia 1 (16-3)

Bi-district playoffs

Oct. 26 in Kerrville

Boys’ singles: David Lindsay (FHS) d. Riley Harker, 6-0, 6-0; Jorge Lopez (FHS) d. Skylar Lindsey, 6-0, 6-0; Denis Mustard (FHS) d. JD Goode, 6-1, 6-1; Karson Hagel (FHS) d. Justin Goosman, 6-0, 6-1; Tyler Smedley (FHS) d. Morgan Chamberlain, (6) 6-7, 6-2 (10-6); Grayson Halford (FHS) d. Sean Casey, 6-0, 6-1; Jack Stephens (FHS) d. Dylan Armstrong, 8-2.

Girls’ singles: Bella Rodriguez (FHS) d. McKayla Klein, 6-2, 6-4; Karina Gonzalez (FHS) d. Elizabeth Buerkle, 6-2, 6-0; Chloe Wanek (FHS) d. Andylan Burchett, 2-6, 7-5, (10-4); Tatum Koennecke (FHS) d. Victoria Parnell, 6-2, 6-2; Samantha Almand d. Kailey Schnelle (FHS), 7-3 (3), 3-6 (11-9); Madigan Christensen d. Skylar Denton (FHS), 6-3, 6-1.

Boys’ doubles: Lopez/Lindsay (FHS) d. Harker/Chamberlain, 6-0, 6-1; Mustard/Hagel (FHS) d. Good/Lindsey, 6-4, 4-6 (10-2); Smedley/Stephens (FHS) d. Collins Lytle, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Girls’ doubles: Rodriguez/Gonzalez (FHS) d. Parnell/Burchett, 6-0, 6-1; Wanek/Schnelle (FHS) d. Saxon/Mollenkopf, 6-1, 6-1; Koennecke/A. Colmenero (FHS) d. Novack/Almand, 6-0, 6-3.

Mixed doubles: Armstrong/Klein d. Halford/Denton (FHS), 6-3, 3-6 (10-5); La Vernia d. L. Sifford/King (FHS), 6-1, 7-5.

Dripping Springs 10, FHS 4 (13-6)

Oct. 22 at Dripping Springs

Boys’ singles: David Lindsay (FHS) d. Aidan Johannsen, 6-4, 6-3; Jorge Lopez (FHS) d. Jason Hataway, 6-1, 6-1; Karson Hagel (FHS) d. Erich Burmeister, 6-2, 6-0; Corbin Adcox d. Tyler Smedley, 7-6 (3), 6-3; Grayson Halford (FHS) d. Janson Manickham, 2-6, 7-5 (10-8); Nathan Pearson d. Logan Sifford (FHS), 6-3, 6-3.

Girls’ singles: Tallulah Andrushko d. Bella Rodriguez (FHS), 6-2, 6-1; Whitney Robbins d. Karina Gonzelez (FHS), 6-2, 6-0; Chloe Wanek (FHS) d. Kalea Caldwell, 6-4, 6-2; Sierra Stevens d. Tatum Koennecke, 1-6, 7-5 (10-1); Zara Watts d. Kailey Schnelle (FHS), 6-2, 6-2; Gwen Bailey d. Skylar Denton (FHS), 2-6, 6-3 (10-8); Darby Austin d. Ashley Colmenero (FHS), 8-3; Gracie Johnston d. Anna Terry (FHS), 8-3.

Boys’ doubles: Lopez/Lindsay (FHS) d. Burmeister/Hataway, 6-4, 6-2; Andrushko/Manickham d. Hagel/Smedley (FHS), 6-1, 6-2; Adcox/Pearson d. L. Sifford/Stephens (FHS), 6-2, 6-4.

Girls’ doubles: Andrushko/Robbins d. Rodriguez/Gonzalez (FHS), 7-6, 6-2; Stevens/Austin d. Wanek/Schnelle (FHS), 6-1, 6-3; Watts/Bailey d. Koennecke/Colmenero, 6-0, 6-2.

Mixed doubles: Johnston/Johannsen d. Halford/Denton, 6-4, 6-1; Caldwell/Peters d. D. Sifford/Terry, 8-3.