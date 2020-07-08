A beautiful distraction

Body

For viewers, First Friday Art Walk offered a distraction from COVID-19. For directors and artists, it was a chance to show again.

While much different from most First Friday Art Walks, the July 3 event still offered to attendees what it always does — a chance to see something beautiful and forget about the rest of the world.

“Looking at art is very relaxing,” said Audrey Stansbury, a tourist from Dallas. “We heard there was a festival this weekend and we wanted to check it out.”

Celia Rountree, a viewer at Gallery 330, said not only was it nice to see the art, but she also loved the company.

“It’s so great to be able to come out and feel like you can talk to people again,” Rountree said.

Wine and an evening of socializing usually comes along with First Friday. On Friday, it was a bit different. Most of the galleries were open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beverages weren’t typically being offered and some of the gallery employers asked visitors to knock on the door before being allowed in.

Patricia Karr, owner of Artisans - A Texas Gallery, said even though the Art Walk didn’t occur in the traditional sense, it was still nice to see viewers again.

“We’re supporting a lot of artists here,” Karr said. “We always love showing. This is a start to get folks back.”

Local artist Steve Talley, who was showing at Gallery 330, loved being able to show again.

Talley added while it was a bummer not being able to do a show, it seems as though his sales didn’t take the expected hit.

“I sold three pieces here in Fredericksburg and six in Taos,” Talley said.

Gallery 330 director Mary Lindsey said this may be because art gives people a distraction. It may also be because online shopping becomes a bit more tempting while under lockdown.

The next First Friday is tentatively set for Aug. 7. For updates, go to https://www.facebook.com/First-Friday-Art-Walk-Fredericksburg-401466143219898/.