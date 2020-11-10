Middle school moves to remote learning amid COVID-19 spike

Body

Fredericksburg Middle School will transition to remote learning, effective Nov. 12, after its 2% threshold of cases was met Tuesday.

“For the safety of our students and staff, effective Thursday, Nov. 12, through Wednesday, Nov. 18, FMS students will transition to remote learning, so that our campus can be deep cleaned and sanitized for a safe return to in-person learning on Thursday, Nov. 19,” according to a news release issued by the Fredericksburg Independent School District.

As of 2:47 p.m. Tuesday, FISD’s website was reporting 13 cases of COVID-19 at the middle school. Stacy Rush, director of Human Resources, said the number was reached after a staff member tested positive on Tuesday and a student tested positive on Monday. Rush said said the district is still working on updating its exposure numbers.

Rush said the decision was made to close the school after a leadership meeting and in following district protocol.

"Closing a campus once it hit the 2% requirement had been our plan all along and now it was time for it to go into effect," she said.

Brasher said he feels confident in the school's ability to transition to remote learning.

"We're transitioning on Thursday to give everyone time to plan and adjust accordingly," Brasher said.

Students who need a laptop computer are asked to contact FMS Principal Sheryl Wallace at 830-997-7657, or at sherylw@fisd.org, according to the release.

A technology help line will be available by calling 830-990-0289 or families can access help through the FISD website at www.fisd.org/students, the release states. There, students and parents will find a help request icon at the top of the page. The Technology Department will review the request and forward it to the support team for resolution.

Students needing breakfast and lunch meals during the remote instructional days, can pick up meals at the back of the FMS cafeteria, located at the end of Orchard Street (bus drop-off and pick-up area). There is no charge for meals, regardless of meal eligibility status, and breakfast and lunch will be served together. Meal pick up time is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.

Parents must provide one of the following types of documentation when picking up a meal without the child present:

• a student report card;

• a student ID card; or

• an attendance record from the parent portal of the school website.

Documentation is not required when a child is brought to the meal pick-up site.