No. 1, two times over

Body

Fredericksburg High School boys’ cross team won their second District 28-4A championship in a row in Bandera last Wednesday, and if not for the global pandemic the girls’ team would be advancing to regionals along with them.

“I am proud of their efforts in trying to qualify as a team to regionals, but due to the temporary COVID guidelines for cross country this season, we will have to end our season since only the top two teams advance,” said Head Coach Dan Aldrich, about the girls’ team. “I told the girls in a normal year, we would be going to regionals and ranked in the top eight based on our district performance. For now, we just have to be thankful we had the opportunity to race this year.”

Individually, Taylor Grona and Ann Claire Cop placed in the top 10. The freshmen runners received All-District honors and Grona was district champion with a time of 11:35 in the two-mile race, nearly a minute and half ahead of Hannah Edwards of Bandera High School. Cop finished 10th with a time of 12:46.

“Both Taylor and Ann Claire will have good chances to perform really well at regionals based on their district qualifying ranking compared to the other districts,” he said.

Also medaling with the regional qualifiers, was Maribella Arias, who finished her senior year with a time of 13:06, edging past Boerne’s Annalie Scheidt for the 15th spot in district competition.

Boys

FHS boys’ runners won the goal they set for themselves at the beginning of the season, which was to repeat as district champions.

“The team will advance to regionals and are focused on getting into the top three to advance to the state meet,” said Aldrich.

Senior Andrew Kendrick took the overall district champion medal in commanding fashion. He finished almost two minutes ahead of Bandera’s Logan Dybowski with a time of 15:49.

Along with Kendrick, Khristian Torres, who placed third, Miles Hammond fifth and Kaleb Torres ninth received all-district honors.

Despite having four runners medal in the top 10 at the district, the boys were not satisfied with their performance.

“Although the team did not perform as they wanted, they learned a lot from their race that will help them adjust for the regional meet,” Aldrich said. “We have some mental and pacing adjustments to make in the first half of the race, but if we can do that, then I know they will have a really good chance to compete for a regional title based on their district comparisons in the region.”

With hotel reservations booked since last year, FHS runners will train all week long then head to Corpus Christi on Monday, Nov. 9, to inspect the course. They will race Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Soccer/Track Complex. The girls start at 10 a.m. and boys race at 10:20 a.m.

Girls junior varsity

“The junior varsity girls ended their season as the third-place team in the district,” Aldrich said. “We had three girls medal in the top 15.”

Natalie Plancarte was fourth, Leslie Neri placed 10th and Audrey Herrera was 12th, and six out of nine girls improved their times from the week of Oct. 10 on the same course, according to Aldrich.

Boys junior varsity

“The junior varsity boys ended their season as the second-place team in the district,” Aldrich said. “We had five out of six boys earn medals.

Enrique Alvarado finished second; Logan Sifford, eighth; Dylan Sifford, ninth; Jose Aguilar, 12th, and Spencer Holt 15th.

District 28-4A Regional Meet

Wednesday, Oct. 28

At Bandera City Park

Varsity girls, 2-mile

Team finishes

1. Bandera ............................... 26

2. Wimberley ........................... 66

3. Fredericksburg .................... 74

4. Boerne ................................. 83

5. Davenport ........................... 113

Individual finishes

1. Grona, FHS .................... 11:35

2. Edwards, Bandera .......... 12:18

3. Morgan Cole, Bandera 12:23:05

4. Raelynn Butler, Bandera 12:23.37

5. Makayla Gonzales, Ban.... 12:28

6. Jasmine Cante, WHS ...... 12:36

7. Maddie Morris, Boerne..... 12:38

8. Madeline Reagan, DHS.... 12:39

9. Haley Hall, WHS............... 12:41

10. Cop, FHS ..................... 12:46

15. Arias, FHS ................... 13:06

23. Alisha Wille, FHS ........ 13:28

25. Juliana Martinez, FHS . 13:36

29. Stephanie Neri, FHS ... 13:54

30. Anna Gold, FHS ........... 14:12

Varsity boys, 3-mile

Team finishes

1. Fredericksburg ................... 29

2. Bandera .............................. 39

3. Boerne ............................... 66

4. Canyon Lake ...................... 115

5. Wimberley ......................... 135

5. Davenport ......................... 162

Individual finishes

1. Kendrick, FHS ................ 15:49

2. Dybowski, Bandera.......... 17:08

3. Kh. Torres, FHS ............. 17:09

4. Braden Cox, Bandera ..... 17:39

5. Hammond, FHS .............. 17:41

6. Ethan Brown, Bandera .... 17:51

7. Kane Reyes CLHS ........... 17:56

8. Juan Castro, Boerne........ 17:58

9. Ka. Torres, FHS ............. 18:01

10. Jackson White, Boerne . 18:02

11. Ray Romero, FHS .......... 18:11

19. Jorge Lopez, FHS ........ 18:48

20. Kade Jenschke, FHS ... 18:51

Senior boys results

1. Blake Penick, FHS ......... 19:06

2. Jose Lopez, FHS............. 19:17

Junior varsity girls, 2-mile

Team finishes

1. Bandera ............................... 24

2. Wimberley ............................ 41

3. Fredericksburg .................... 67

4. Boerne ................................ 101

FHS individual finishes

4. Plancarte........................... 13:41

10. L. Neri............................. 14:24

12 Herrera........................... 14:25

21. Jaelyn Rock.................... 15:03

22. Clara Quay..................... 15:04

23. Reese Griffin ................. 15:08

24. Kelaiah Wehmeyer.......... 15:13

26. Amie Pyka...................... 15:26

34. Whitney Phillips............... 15:55

Junior varsity boys, 3-mile

Team finishes

1. Boerne ................................. 25

2. Fredericksburg ................... 46

3. Bandera ............................... 52

FHS individual finishes

2. Alvarado........................... 19:17

8. L. Sifford........................... 20:14

9. D. Sifford.......................... 20:17

12. Aguilar............................ 20:31

15. Holt ............................... 20:57

20. Joseph Vaughan .......... 22:22