End of long, strange year

Body

Lampasas proved why they are ranked No. 2 in the state with their 56-20 victory over the Fredericksburg High School Battlin’ Billies last Friday at Badger Field.

“They’re an exceptional football team, and they’re gonna make a run and good for them,” FHS Head Coach Lance Moffett said about the Badgers. “The only chance we had tonight was to do everything right and keep it out of their hands. If it could go wrong in the first half, it went wrong for us tonight.”

Jack Jerome showed the sold-out crowd why he is the District 13-4A leading rusher with a 45-yard touchdown run seconds after the opening kickoff of the game. He scored again in the first quarter and racked up 130 yards on 13 carries for the game.

In addition to scoring two touchdowns and rushing for 88-yards on 9 carries and making all eight extra-point kicks, quarterback Ace Whitehead found wide receiver Mike Murray three times in the game for 150 yards. Murray turned all three receptions into touchdowns from 38, 22 and 90 yards, respectively.

The Billies trailed at halftime by 42 points.

“Our kids battled their tails off, and I couldn’t be more proud of our coaches that worked their tails off,” Moffett said. “We didn’t quit on each other. We battled until the end of the game. I challenged them at halftime to win the second half, and we did. We scored three and they scored two in the second half.”

Cole Immel scored on a 52-yard run on the third play of first drive in the fourth quarter, after Javier Rodriguez gave the team a shot in the arm with his 28-yard reception that saw him shake off two tackles and leap over a defender.

Judson Beard’s 1-yard touchdown run seven minutes into the quarter also had him jumping into the end zone.

The Billies ended the scoring for the night with an Immel pass to Tripp Dennis for 11 yards with ten seconds left in the game. Aaron Cordero-Rojas extra point kick made the final score 56-20.

“I told every one of the seniors, I’m sorry that we didn’t get it done the way they deserved it to get done, but they laid the foundation for this other group,” Moffett said. “We took a minute to watch (Lampasas) hoist that gold ball, and we told the underclassmen that’s going to be us next year.”

FHS 56, Lampasas 20

FHS 0 0 0 20 – 20

LHS 14 28 7 7 – 56

Statistics

FHS LHS

34-243Yrds Rushing-Carries 37-268

158 Yards Passing 175

12-32 Comp-Passes Att. 6-11

2 Passes Intercepted 0

401 Total Offense 443

1-1 Fumbles-Lost 0-0

5-44 Punts-Average 4-40.5

2-30 Penalty Yards 3-35

Scoring plays

First quarter

LHS-Jerome 45-yard run, (Whitehead kick), 11:13.

LHS-Jerome 20-yard run, (Whitehead kick), 6:25.

Second quarter

LHS-Whitehead 2-yard run, (Whitehead kick), 9:19.

LHS-M. Murray 38-yard pass from Whitehead, (Whitehead kick), 7:57.

LHS-Whitehead 16-yard run, (Whitehead kick), 3:40

LHS-M. Murray 22-yard pass from Whitehead, (Whitehead kick), 1:33.

Third quarter

LHS-M. Murray 90-yard pass from Whitehead, (Whitehead kick), 6:21.

Fourth quarter

FHS-Immel 52-yard run, (kick failed), 11:10.

LHS-Case Brister 86-yard kickoff return, (Whitehead kick), 10:53.

FHS-Beard 1-yard run, (kick failed), 7:38.

FHS-Tripp Dennis 11-yard pass from Immel, (Cordero-Rojas kick), :10.

Rushes-Yards

FHS-Immel 8-92 TD; Gavin French 12-79; Beard 10-42; Rob Zuberbueler 2-24; Rodriguez 2-6.

Lampasas-Jerome 15-130, 2TDs; Whitehead 9-87, 2TDs; Joseph Whitehead 2-41; Ethan Moreno 4-16; P. Underwood 2-(-6).

Passes-Yards-TD-Interceptions

FHS-Immel 12-32-158, TD, 1 int.

Lampasas-Whitehead 8-13-174, 3TDs; P. Underwood 1-1-4.

Pass Receiving-Yards

FHS-Dennis 2-19, TD; Beard 4-54; Rodriguez 1-28; French 1-25; Kade Jenschke 2-16; Matthew Smith 2-16.

Lampasas-Murray 4-154, 3TDs; Lane Haviland 1-15; Moreno 2-10.

Season Stats

Rushes-Yards

FHS-Immel 139-727, 12TDS; French 88-620, 9TDs; Beard 59-411, 4TDS; Austin Simpson 13-90, 2TDS; Javier Rodriguez 16-75, TD; Max Hardman 19-54, TD; Jose Diosdado 6-25, TD; Evrett Borton 7-40; Jenschke 11-23; Gavin Mudd 10-22; Gary Seidenberger 1-1; Cordero-Rojas 1-(-6);

Passes-Yards-TD-Interceptions

FHS-Immel 92-220-1,584, 13TDs, 10 int.

Pass Receiving-Yards

FHS-Jenschke 20-460, 4TDS; Beard 30-525, 3TDS; Dennis 10-139, 3TDs; Smith 19-235, TD; Zuberbuerler 3-75, TD; French 5-68, TD; Hardman 2-32; Rodriguez 3-52.

District 13-4A DI standings

Lampasas ..................... 5-0, 8-0

LBJ Austin ...................... 4-1, 5-2

Canyon Lake ................. 3-2, 5-5

Burnet ............................ 1-3, 4-5

FHS .............................. 1-4, 5-5

Taylor ........................... 0-4, 0-9

Recent games

Lampasas 55, FHS 20; Austin LBJ 26, Taylor 6; Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 16.

Upcoming bi-district games

Thursday, Nov. 12

Uvalde vs. Lampasas (home team) @ FHS Stadium, 7 p.m.; Burnet @ Boerne, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13

La Vernia @ Canyon Lake, 7:30 p.m.; Austin LBJ @ Pleasanton, 7:30 p.m.