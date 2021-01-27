Virus challenges abound, but our leaders show up

Body

1n full disclosure, the heart behind my words this week is shared by the multiple community roles — Chamber president, Chair of Hill Country Memorial’s Board of Trustees and lifelong resident who has always believed the community could do anything to which it collectively set its mind.

Pandemic-driven anxiety has never been higher in our community. Since the end of 2020, local and regional infection rates have soared and the COVID-related death toll has more than doubled. After months of paying an economic toll, we are also experiencing the terrible effect on our county’s public health.

When I received a call from Jayne Pope, Hill Country Memorial’s Chief Executive Officer, asking my opinion as board chair on whether the hospital should take on the leadership role of applying to become a state-approved mass vaccination site, I immediately agreed it was the right thing even when the organization was stressed by caring for a rising COVID patient load. I can still remember the exact tone of her voice when she said, “HCM can provide leadership, but we cannot do it alone.”

We spent some time discussing the obvious challenges — serious supply/demand shortages over which we have no control coupled with the understandable angst of those in need, the logistical planning needed to accomplish something entirely new, manpower needs that could only be met by volunteers and the glaring fact that it would take months to accomplish.

In less than two weeks, HCM had successfully filed the application, received approval, aligned community partners, found a site and built a logistical plan to administer weekly allocations of vaccine doses to eventually satisfy every 1A and 1B recipient in the county who wanted to receive it.

When Jayne called me to say the first allotment of 1,200 doses had been received, it was bittersweet in that we had requested 2,000 first-round doses, yet tears of joy streamed down my cheeks.

Meanwhile, similar efforts in neighboring counties simply didn’t happen. In fact, the Hill Country Covid Vaccine Site, operated by Hill Country Memorial in Gillespie County, is the only vaccine site within 70-plus miles in any given direction — a fact that would only make the job more challenging.

As of last Sunday, the first allocation of doses had been successfully administered, thanks to HCM’s staff and dozens of volunteers who powered the six-day process for 12 hours a day. There were the usual glitches that accompany doing something new. But 1,200 people without opportunity to receive the vaccine now had it and another 1,200 doses (again, less than requested) had been received in a second allocation.

That second allocation opened for registrations at noon on Monday and instantly filled. So fast, in fact, it was believed maybe the server had crashed.

But it turns out, the process jammed simply due to massive demand that outpaced available supply. The fact that residents of multiple counties may all be eyeing Gillespie County as the closest available source and a story on San Antonio’s KSAT-TV news about our vaccine site only fueled the problem as the state prohibits geographical restrictions.

Needless to say, there are some angry people. And given the seriousness of this illness, I get it. But I have to push back some and say, had HCM focused only on patient care and not stepped into this leadership role, even these 2,400 doses (and the promise of more) would be non-existent for our community.

I am also very proud to say, every person who has and will receive the vaccine paid nothing thanks to state allocations, donated HCM staff time, a generous vaccine site underwriter and many, many volunteer hours.

I have taken my share of criticism this week, which pales in comparison to complaints fielded by the HCM staff who should be lauded as heroes for their work above and beyond anything anyone could imagine.

But as someone very wise recently told me, “If no one is unhappy with you, you must not be leading.”

There will be thousands of more vaccines delivered to thousands of more arms in the weeks to come. Sincere thanks to each of the people who are taking it on the chin, yet fearlessly making it happen.

McBride is the president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce.