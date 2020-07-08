Virus case count expected to rise

Body

In the fourth month of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gillespie County is seeing a rise in its case count.

As of Tuesday, “official” numbers on the Texas Department of State Health Services website numbered 45, with 19 listed as active and 26 recovered.

But Dr. Jim Partin, chief medical officer at Hill Country Memorial, said Tuesday the state’s COVID-19 counts continue to be three to four days behind what he is seeing. He said locals should expect those numbers to expand. (Earlier in the week, hospital officials indicated local positive cases had topped 60 total since the pandemic began.)

“We have tested 1,545 people at Hill Country Memorial through Monday,” Partin said. “Our positive rate is now at about 25% (of those now being tested), as opposed to a month ago when it was about 4% positive.”

HCM CEO Jayne Pope reiterated that concern. “We know there is more than that and it will grow over the next few days,” she said. “But we have agreed to share the official state numbers.”

The Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post has lobbied local officials to designate a central data collection information source. (See editorial this week.)

Another concern hospital administrators voiced was the growth in cases and its limited patient capacity should the case numbers continue to rise rapidly.

Guadalupe Hospital in Seguin has 43 patients in its hospital and is unable to transfer patients. Pope said the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals said larger cities are no longer able to accept acute-care, coronavirus transfers from rural areas as their facilities are full.

“We are looking at reverse transfers,” Pope said, adding that HCM’s equipment and space inventories were being managed to prepare for more COVID-19 patients.

“Strategically, we’re planning on getting more COVID-19 patients and seeing if we have to minimize the rest of the procedures,” Pope said. “There are lots of cases and there is a lot happening in our region.”