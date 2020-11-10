Two COVID-19 testing events taking place in November

Body

Walk-up COVID-19 testing events will take place within four days of each other in November.

Tests will be administered Wednesday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pioneer Pavilion in Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park.

The testing will be offered free of charge to the public.

Registration for this testing will take place on site. Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. The events will have the capacity to conduct up to 600 tests.

Testing can be conducted on patients under the age of five with parental assistance.

The method used for this event will be a self-ministered oral swab. Those being tested are asked to wear their masks and to refrain from eating or drinking anything for 20 minutes prior to testing.

A screening process will be in place and administered by State Health Department personnel trained to gather information and assess symptoms which could suggest that a person should be tested for COVID-19. Anyone with or without symptoms can be tested.

Once results are available, patients will receive a text message with a link to a portal with results and information. Those testing positive will also be contacted by their local health department.

For additional information, contact Catherine Kuhlmann, Fredericksburg Fire EMS infectious disease control officer, at 830-992-9218.