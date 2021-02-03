Trustees eye bond timeline, real estate

Body

The Fredericksburg Independent School District Board of Trustees discussed the timeline for potentially issuing bonds that include building a new Fredericksburg Middle School campus on Monday, Feb. 1.

During a special meeting held in the FMS cafeteria, interim superintendent Dr. Marc Williamson recommended the bond election originally slated for May should be delayed.

Instead, the bond would be voted on in November, giving the board more time to prepare and communicate with voters.

“If the bond was going to be voted on in May, it would have to be called in February which would be our next meeting … which would be next Monday,” Williamson said.

In order to have the bond voted on in May or even in November, he said they need concrete plans for the bond and FMS campus.

Williamson asked for input on two sub-groups, one for creating a plan for what will be done with the campus and another to work on the process.

“If we do something with this campus, it’s going to cost us a lot of money. And like our contractors have told us, once you start pulling stuff down, you don’t know what you’re going to get,” committee member Leslie Krieg said.

Discussion started focused on whether they would build on the current campus or build a new one in a new location.

Board member Kelly DiCuffa shared a story about when she asked a seventh-grade girl if she wanted a new school. The girl answered, “I do. I’m so embarrassed when other schools come to our school.”

“And that alone was all I needed to hear,” DiCuffa said. “I want our kids to be proud to be a Billie. Where you go to school every day, it makes a difference.”

Williamson suggested they buy land to build a new campus on and use the current — with all its history — for other educational purposes.

Examples he provided were moving the daycare or technology resources.

Board member Kerinne Herber said they won’t be getting a second chance on passing the bond. If they rush the bond proposal for May, they may regret it, she said.

“We realize we still have lots of missing parts, lots of missing pieces to fill in to make a successful bond,” Herber said.

Williamson said bonds are one of the best ways to fund changes in situations like these.

“If you just raise the tax rate for maintenance and operation, then you’re still losing 30 cents of every dollar. If you do a bond to do buildings, or buses or computers, which is what we’ve been doing, then that whole dollar stays here,” Williamson said. “That’s the difference.”

The bond vote does not have to be decided on before land is purchased.

“Whether you call it in May or November, we’re in a position that the board can do a land purchase independent of the bond,” Williamson said. “You have up to 18 months after the end of the project to use the bond money to repay the district.”

A subcommittee formed by the board about three weeks ago is looking at options for real estate.

Although a delay of the bond purchase was not approved during this meeting, the board will meet for a special meeting again at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4 at the FISD Central Administration Building, 234 Friendship Lane.