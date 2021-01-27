Tax savings eyed with bond refinance

Body

The Gillespie County commissioners approved the refunding $8,420,000 in bonds.

Robert Henderson from RBC Capital Markets in San Antonio, who acts as the county’s financial advisor, spoke during Monday’s county meeting regarding the potential reissuing of bonds.

“Interest rates have gotten so low that we can actually sell taxable bonds and still save the county money,” Henderson said.

Henderson said the reissuing of these bonds will generate estimated savings $787,000.

“The taxpayers of Gillespie County are going to see a decrease in their tax rate as opposed to you seeing more funds in your general fund used for other purposes,” Henderson said.

Commissioners also approved the hiring of bond counsel on contingency fee basis.

Attorney David Méndez, of Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP in Austin, also addressed the commissioners on behalf of the law firm the county commissioners intend to select.

On-site sewage facilities

The commissioners approved revisions to rules for on-site sewage facilities after a holding a public hearing regarding the changes.

In the past, the county has required a 75-foot septic setback from property lines on on-site sewage facilities. The revisions will change this 75-foot requirement to meet the state minimum requirement instead.

“Over the last few years, during almost every one of the commissioners’ courts meetings, we’ve had requests for variances from that 75-foot setback requirement,” County Judge Mark Stroeher said.

In addition, other outdated qualifications that homeowners can no longer obtain in order to maintain their own septic system were altered.

“What we want to do is be able to give them an option that if they choose to maintain their systems, instead of having a maintenance provider do it for them, that they have the option to do it as a homeowner,” Sanitation and Floodplain administrator Dwayn Boos said.

Other business

A public hearing was set for March 8 at 9 a.m. in regard to revising several subdivision plats.

The hearing will consider: combining Lots 426 and 427 of Boot Ranch Subdivision, Phase 1; revising Lots 549 through 470 and Lot 501 of Boot Ranch Subdivision, Phase 2, Section 1D; as well as revising lots 508 through 512, Lots 526 through 539, 540R and 541R, Lots 542 through 548 and CA 1 and A 2 of Boot Ranch Subdivision, Phase 2, Section 1A.

Commissioners also revisited the request from Blue Sky Hangars, LLC to sublease the space in its airport business hangar from the regular meeting on Jan. 11.

After clarifying conditions of the sublease, they approved the sublease to Hood Tech Corp. Aero, Inc. for the purpose of operating an airframe and power plant maintenance business.

Commissioners also approved the Capital Improvement Project planning study, as well as designating the airport manager as its representative and approving the consultant engineering selection committee.

In addition, variance from minimum road frontage and platting requirements requested by Chuck Untersee, Precinct 3, and variance from platting requirements requested by Josh Bratcher and Heath Bratcher, Precinct 2, were approved.

Commissioners also:

• Approved the name Annex 3 for the county building located at 95 Frederick Road.

• Received updates on the delay of the 2021 Redistricting Project.

• Approved hiring of personnel, Eliza Klaehn, in the County Clerk’s office.

• The full commissioners court agenda for Jan. 25 is available online at: https://bit.ly/3iXnuE.