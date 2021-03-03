Remaining power could be restored by Thursday for CTEC customers

Body

For those who have been without power for more than 20 days, the end is in sight.

On Tuesday, Central Texas Electric Cooperative (CTEC) had restored service to all but 736 of the 6,300 customers who lost power in Winter Storm Uri.

“We hope tomorrow (Wednesday) that will be under 100 and that by Thursday we will be done,” said CTEC CEO Bob Loth.

He said there may be a few taps that will take more time to restore, but they will mostly be to uninhabited buildings and unused water wells.

“We’re not going to quit until we’re done,” he said.

He said he appreciates the patience and understanding most of the customers have shown as crews have been laboring long hours to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

“Most of them (customers) understand and they know we’re in the neighborhood,” he said.

He said the crews and other employees are feeling hopeful as the job nears an end.

“Our guys are seeing the end and they’re energized,” he said.

Loth said the remaining areas were also the hardest hit in the storm and took the brunt of the damage. The remaining areas to be worked on include Cherry Mountain Loop, Rocky Creek, Hilltop, Pecan Creek, Old Harper Road, Maner Road, Gypsum Mine Road to U.S. 87 near Fredericksburg, Cave Creek and FM 1323 near Willow City, RR 965 south of Enchanted Rock, the north portion of Lower Crabapple Road, and taps along U.S. 290 between Fredericksburg and Harper, west of Mountain Home, and south of Texas 41 on U.S. 83.

Loth said making the repairs has not been cheap, as extra crews, overtime pay, and the cost of materials and other expenses is running up a tab of about $20-$30 million for CTEC.

“With the president’s declaration, we should be eligible for FEMA reimbursement,” he said.

He estimated that FEMA will cover 70-80% of the expense.

“If $6 million comes out of our pocket, it’s not going to be devastating,” he said.

Loth also said CTEC’s customers will not see electric bills in the thousands of dollars as some have seen in various news reports. He said they took cost-control measures in 2012 to assure that customers would be insulated from wholesale price spikes.

City customers

In Fredericksburg, City Manager Kent Myers said customers may see increases in their electric bill related to usage, but won’t see the huge bills reported elsewhere.

He explained a wholesale customer is someone who purchases power directly from a company. These customers, who are not part of the city’s electricity service, tend to see a lower rate as it’s based on a variable rate, but in times like this, they could have bills upwards of $5,000 per month.

The city is a retail customer, meaning they purchase power from two different sources: AEP (35%) and LCRA (65%). Those are the wholesalers who purchase power directly from ERCOT.

With this, AEP and LCRA assume all risk with fluctuation in fuel prices, so the city doesn’t see a spike in electric bills.

“The only real caution I would give our customers is that if they did use more electricity, then they will certainly have to pay more than their monthly bill,” he said. “For example, if a customer usually pays $40 per month during the winter time for electric fees, and they use twice the amount of power during this last month, then their electric bill would be $80.”

For customers experiencing increases, Myers said the city will work with them if payment options are needed.

(Reporter Samuel Sutton also contributed to this story.)