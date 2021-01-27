Region’s vaccine demand crashes signup portal

Body

Hill Country Memorial’s recent designation as a COVID-19 vaccine hub has led to a significant demand from people outside of Gillespie County.

HCM CEO Jayne Pope said Tuesday when they told the community when the second 1,200 doses of the vaccine came in, a San Antonio TV station picked up the story, which they believe led to a significantly high number of registrants.

“When we opened that up yesterday, we had 7,000 unique users trying to get a slot for the 1,200 doses that we received,” Pope said. “It crashed our computer system and it crashed all our telephones at the hospital.”

Pope said when the hospital became a vaccine hub, the team expected the high demand. What they didn’t expect was the emotional toll it would take as anxious people vye for registrations.

“(Amanda Stevens, HCM chief strategy officer) and her team are fielding hundreds and hundreds of calls a day, I’m receiving letters, I’m receiving voicemails of people who are displeased,” Pope said.

Stevens asked for more help from the community in sharing the message that they are doing this for the good of the community and they are trying to get the vaccine to as many critical patients as possible.

Pope also wanted to inform people that serving as a volunteer at the vaccine site doesn’t guarantee a vaccine.

“We had some volunteers that once they found that out, they were a no-call, no-show on Sunday,” Pope said.

City Manager Kent Myers asked if, in the light of the website crashing during registration, the hospital was considering any changes to the system.

“What happened was that with the 7,000 unique users, the limited number of slots filled immediately,” Stevens said. “And so, from that perspective (of thousands of people being on at the same time), that’s not something we can necessarily fix.

“We are working on a more refined process to allow people to get signed up. However, with the sheer volume of demand and the limited supply, some of this is unavoidable.”

John Willome, executive director of The Good Samaritan Center, asked if there was a way volunteers could help field the complaint calls.

“We would love the support,” Stevens said. “I’ll work with the team to see how we can help share that information with you.”

Volunteers needed

Stevens noted her team is still looking for volunteers.

“We really need vaccinators,” she said. “So, if you go to the website, if a box is full, it’s marked as full, but if it’s still an orange box, then that means we have openings.”

To be a vaccinator, volunteers must have a clinical qualification, such as an EMT, and RN and others, which can be found on the registration site. Retired nurses can apply for reactivation through the Texas Nurse portal, https://txbn.boardsofnursing.org/txbn. Retired doctors can do so at http://www.tmb.state.tx.us/idl/8E60E934-136F-E19C-EF23-6CFFA469451C.

To volunteer, go to www.hillcountrycovid.care.

Case counts

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Department of State Health Services website showed 207 active cases, 536 probable cases and 39 deaths in Gillespie County.

Dr. Jim Partin, chief medical officer at HCM, said the hospital’s seven-day positivity rate is now at 18%, a bit lower than last week.

“Of 81 individuals testing positive at that time, 59 were from Gillespie County,” Partin said.

Also as of Tuesday, the hospital had 12 patients with COVID-19, seven of which were in the Intensive Care Unit, and all except one on advanced oxygen. One was on a ventilator.

The metropolitan region of San Antonio is seeing a slight decrease in the total number of admissions, as well as in ICU and ventilator patients.

“Hopefully that will begin to show up in our admission rates here relatively soon, but as of right now, we haven’t seen any significant drop yet,” Partin said.