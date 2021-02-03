Positivity testing rate falls to 14% after post-holiday high

Body

Hill Country Memorial’s positivity rate has dropped significantly over the past month, according to hospital officials.

And HCM officials say a smoother sign-up process for vaccine administration is being rolled out.

Dr. Jim Partin, chief medical officer at HCM, said the hospital’s positivity percentage for in-house testing has dropped to 14%, down from 34% since Jan. 5.

“In a month’s time, we’ve almost dropped it more than half,” Partin said. “That’s a pretty significant improvement, and also the fact that we only have eight COVID-19 patients now in the hospital, down from our previous numbers.”

He said this is a credit to people continuing to practice the wearing of masks and social distancing, as well as the fact that the county’s peak from the Christmas and New Year’s holiday is behind them.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Gillespie County’s active case count was 115. The fatality count had risen to 42.

Online vaccine forms

Partin said HCM officials and volunteers are continuing to vaccinate at Hill Country University Center, but they will be changing the process of how people sign up.

Moving forward, HCM is planning to gather names of those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine through a web portal.

Amanda Stevens, HCM chief strategy officer, said this form will allow people to submit their information on a form stating their interest in receiving a vaccine. As doses become available, the hospital will send these people appointed times.

She added that for those in the community who don’t have internet access, they can call directly at 830-990-6100.

“We are asking that people in the community please reserve this number for others who don’t have internet access,” Stevens said. “Please don’t fill out a form and then call us.”

She also asked people to fill out only one form per person.

“If multiple people are in the household, then you can fill out interest forms for each person who is eligible, but only complete one per person,” she said.

Stevens added the portal is not yet live, but encouraged people to keep checking the HillCountryCOVID.care website, as it should be up later this week.

At this time, the vaccine is being given to those in the Phase 1A and 1B group.