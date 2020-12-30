Positivity rate hits highest mark ever at HCM — 26%

Body

COVID-19 continues to surge locally, as Hill Country Memorial’s positivity rate has hit a record high 26%, more than one in every four persons tested at the hospital, according to Dr. Jim Partin, HCM chief medical officer.

“What is a major concern to me is, throughout our facilities over the last rolling seven days, we’ve tested 314 people, 26% of which have been positive,” he said. “That is the highest we’ve ever had and that is quite a scary positivity rate.”

He added that 60 of the cases were from Gillespie County.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Partin said the hospital had five patients admitted with COVID-19. Three were in the intensive care unit with one on high-flow oxygen.

Transfer availability

Partin also discussed the low availability for transfers for critically ill patients.

“San Antonio metro region has almost 1,100 patients currently in the hospital, 300 of which are in the intensive care units and 164 of which were on ventilators,” he said. “The ability to get someone out has already shown to be an issue in another rural hospital two nights ago where a non-COVID patient needed critical care and could not be transferred because no beds were available.”

Partin urged more diligence among the community to try to keep COVID-19 numbers down so the hospital can keep beds available.

Elective surgeries

As counties in Trauma Service Area P have reached less than 15% availability of hospital beds, HCM is under day-by-day restrictions for elective surgeries.

“This week, with it being a holiday week, we have not needed to cancel any elective surgeries,” said HCM Chief Executive Officer Jayne Pope. “Our plan is that Dr. Partin, myself and the perioperative leaders are working very diligently to ensure that we can still provide those services.”

Mask mandate

Fredericksburg City Manager Kent Myers said Mayor Charlie Kiehne will issue a decision in the coming days on whether to extend the supplemental order mandating masks in businesses.

The order, which currently states businesses must develop and implement a health and safety policy requiring all employees and visitors to wear face coverings, is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31.

Testing changes

Fredericksburg Fire Chief Lynn Bizzell reported the state has changed its process for COVID-19 testing.

“Every testing site only has an option of testing for five straight days,” he said. “That’s going to be Monday through Friday, once a month.”

Bizzell said the reason for the change is likely because the same teams who issue testings also will be administering the community vaccinations.

The City of Fredericksburg has testing events from Jan. 11 through Jan. 15 at the Pioneer Pavilion at Lady Bird Johnson Park.