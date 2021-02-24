Positive signs in sharp decline with coronavirus testing results

Body

A slowing of the spread of the coronavirus nationwide has also helped Gillespie County’s hospital catch a breath after a post-holiday jump saw healthcare facilities near capacity.

Currently, there are three coronavirus patients hospitalized at Hill Country Memorial Hospital.

Over the past week, the facility’s positivity rate for virus tests administered at the facility fell to 11%, with only 8 positive results in the past week. Though that was at least in part due to the storm affecting the number of tests given, it is still a positive sign, said Dr. Jim Partin, HCM’s chief medical officer.

The positivity rate has fallen sharply from early January rates that topped 30%. Partin also said that hospitalization rates have fallen around the region, which was a positive sign.

The City of Fredericksburg is working with the Texas Department of State Health Services to coordinate another free testing event. Last week’s event was canceled due to the winter storm damage which affected travel.

City Manager Kent Myers said another location would also have to be found as the Pioneer Pavilion at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park suffered damage after Winter Storm Uri. Myers said the city is considering a “drive-by” option.

Vaccine administration is now back underway at the Hill Country University Center after having to halt for several days due to storm damage. Patients scheduled for missed days should contact the hospital to reschedule.

Visit https://www.hillcountrymemorial.org/hill-country-covid/ for more information or call 830-990-6648.

Storm effects

Myers said the city also is using its resources and labor to help electric utilities restore services to county residents who lost power.

The city also will restart its emergency shelter this week, which will be located at First Baptist Church. That facility has showers and a gymnasium to house those who are still without power and other resources.

Assistant City Manager Clinton Bailey said about 1,100 homes in Fredericksburg suffered water leaks and damage during the recent winter storm. The hospital had water challenges as the school building across the street had a leak that was draining water from a shared line.

Bailey said smart water meters around the city allowed staff to monitor water use and identify leaks more quickly.