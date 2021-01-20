A passion for protection

Body

Clarification: The Emergency Management coordinator serves both, the City of Fredericksburg and Gillespie County. The lead has been updated to clarify this.

When the position of Emergency Management coordinator for the City of Fredericksburg and Gillespie County opened up, Justin Calhoun knew it was the job for him.

Calhoun had been working as a firefighter in San Marcos, but as a three-year Fredericksburg resident, he wanted to use his emergency management administration degree from West Texas A&M to protect the community where he lived. So, he applied.

“It was a good opportunity, and living here, I was definitely interested in doing something within my community,” Calhoun said. “This was a good opportunity to put my bachelor’s degree to work.”

That passion for protection has been a motivator throughout his life. For example, after graduating from Elysian Fields High School in 2002, he joined the U.S. Army to protect and serve his country.

“It was in the wake of 9/11 as well, it wasn’t too long after that,” he said. “I felt like it was something good to do for the country.”

Calhoun had learned to be this way from his parents, who he said were always helpful to neighbors and people in their community.

“I just grew up helping other people out and I just enjoy this type of work,” he said.

Calhoun sat down with the Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post to answer some questions about his new role, which can be read below.

Q: What are some of your goals and plans in this role?

A: Right now, we’re working on getting the vaccinations rolled out, and we’re working with a bunch of people within the community to do that, such as the hospital and other stakeholders, so that’s our number one priority. Then after that, I just want to work with all the first responders within the county just to make it a safer place for the citizens to live.

Q: How has it been managing the COVID-19 pandemic so far?

A: It’s been interesting with the vaccine rollout. That came out really quickly and we had to jump through a lot of hoops right at the beginning to make sure we were getting the 1A population vaccinated. That took a lot of effort to get all the volunteer departments, police department, the sheriff’s office and the jailers through.

We had the state-run vaccination site last week, and we had to do some planning with the Gillespie County Fair and Festivals Association to get that all lined up.

Q: Why did you want to get into emergency management when you were in college?

A: It directly related to the fire service, which I was in at the time, and I just saw it as an opportunity to stay in the emergency field, but do something a little different. It was kind of a bigger overview of all of the emergency services versus just the pinpoint area of firefighting.

Q: In the U.S. Army, what were some things that you had learned and how did it prepare you for emergency management?

A: I had some great leaders in the Army, so I learned some good leadership skills. And, just being in the military, you learn to deal with emergencies in different situations and learn to cope with those and work your way through them.

Q: Why did you want to move to Fredericksburg three years ago?

A: My wife was from here, and so we came back after our daughter was born.

Q: What have you liked most about living and working in this community?

A: The members of the community, the volunteer firefighters and all those people have been super easy to work with. Setting up the vaccine clinic the other day, they were easy to work with and just got us right in with no problems.

People in this community are very giving.

Q: What were some lessons you learned under the previous Emergency Management coordinator, Dave Wisniewski, during your first couple of weeks?

A: Dave was doing a really good job with the pandemic on putting out information to the public and to the city and county officials. He’d kind of started getting stuff ready for these vaccinations coming in, so he showed me what he was doing and we’ve been able to continue that so far.

Q: As the new man in this role, what is something you’d like to say to your new community?

A: We’re going to continue to use the resources we have to provide the best services we can. We’re just trying to make the community a safer place, not that it was unsafe before. The city and county have done an excellent job of taking care of itself, and I hope to just continue that role.