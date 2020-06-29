Officials develop COVID-19 reporting plan

Body

With ever-changing COVID-19 case reporting, officials from the City of Fredericksburg, the Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post and Hill Country Memorial, met Monday to develop a plan moving forward.

Local officials have decided to use numbers reported by the Department of State Health Services, even though those numbers may be days behind the actual count.

As of Saturday, HCM has sent out 1,314 tests and has all tests results back.

Partin says he has 39 positive test results, which is six ahead of what was being reported on the DSHS website on Sunday afternoon. Partin also reported one hospitalization as of Monday.

“The state is far behind of what we have so it makes things difficult,” HCM Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Partin said. “Right now, about 10% of (Hill Country Memorial’s) tests are coming back positive.”

New case numbers will likely be updated late Monday afternoon.

“It takes a while to work through the system from the CDC to the states website,” Partin said. “It is backlogging up to three or four days. The main thing to realize is that it [the virus] is here. This is not a political issue – it is medical science.”

Partin and city officials remind the community that the virus is in Gillespie County and numbers are continuing to increase here and across the state.

“We want to make sure we provide some consistency with the public and provide the right precautions,” City Manager Kent Myers said.

City officials are expected to make an announcement today in regards to a mask mandate.