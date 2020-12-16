Joy to the world

Mary and Joseph, played by Cheryl and Danny Flink, cradle Baby Jesus in the manger Saturday evening, Dec. 12, dur-ing the 20th “A Christmas Journey,” a drive-thru presen-tation of the birth of Jesus Christ, at Bethany Lutheran Church. Shepherds bowing to the baby are Thomas, Ethan and Millie Flink, and the angel atop the manger is Jayecee Treibs. The journey was also presented Friday evening, Dec. 11. — Standard-Radio Post/Samuel Sutton

Three angels, portrayed by Shannon Smith, Ella Hartmann and Camryn Green, announce to the shepherds of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Elizabeth White welcomes a line of cars into Bethany Lutheran Church’s “A Christmas Journey” drive-thru event on Saturday, Dec. 12. This was the 20th season of the two-day presentation, Friday and Saturday evenings, depicting the scenes of the Christmas story with members of the congregation dressed in period costumes.

Joseph and Mary, played by Ken and Tami Smith, travel on a donkey across the desert to Bethlehem.