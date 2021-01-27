HCM’s Partin points to city’s vaccine effort

Body

Dr. Jim Partin, chief medical officer with Hill Country Memorial, gave an update at Tuesday’s Fredericksburg City Council meeting on the current situation with COVID-19 in Gillespie County.

As of Tuesday evening, the hospital’s positivity rate has been improving, saying it’s down to 20%, from 35% about two weeks ago.

“That sounds great, but that’s still a significant number compared to where we were back in the summer,” Partin said.

(On Thursday, City Manager Kent Myers stated the most recent COVID-19 public testing held at the Pioneer Pavilion showed a 12.75% positivity rate, with 113 of 885 Gillespie Countians tested showing a positive result.)

Partin also discussed the hospital’s reliance on San Antonio hospitals to treat patients with major issues beyond their expertise.

“I can tell you right now, they are really inundated with COVID-19 cases,” Partin said.

As of Tuesday, San Antonio had seen over 1,500 admissions to the hospital, above their 1,200 peak they hit in July. They also had about 437 in the Intensive Care Unit, close to the peak in July.

Locally, Partin said 15 cases were at HCM Tuesday, nine of which were in the ICU, with two on ventilators and the remainder in the ICU are on advanced oxygen treatments.

“That is 54% of our admission to the hospital,” Partin said. “That has basically caused us to shut down any elective surgeries.”

Vaccine delivery

Partin also talked about the vaccine, saying HCM received 1,200 doses yesterday, which saw slots fill up in a short amount of time. He added 600 of those slots were prescheduled for those 65 years to 75 years of age or older who were at high risk. They were able to be scheduled by their primary care doctor ahead of the opening of this process.

Vaccine slots will reopen next week, as soon as the next 1,200 shipments arrive.

“We expect it to take us about eight weeks minimum to vaccinate all of the 1B people in our community,” Partin said. “That is the expectation among most of the rural areas within the region.”

Partin also offered key data points to use to open things up more widely. One of those includes a positivity rate of 5%, which could occur in a few months if another spike doesn’t occur.

Another data point is a hospitalization rate of 15%.

“That would be a proposal that would come from both, the state epidemiologist and the CDC, as well as discussions with the hospital leaders from earlier today.”

Councilor Polly Rickert asked if it can be assumed that people who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies for the foreseeable future.

“It appears to be that the antibodies last a little longer than we initially thought,” Partin said. “We were under the impression that three months was period of immunity following the COVID-19 infection, but it appears to be as long as six months.”

He added, however, some have a higher antibody rate than others, which relates more to utilization of plasma for treatment.

Rickert also asked if the hospital is tracking the amount of county residents being vaccinated.

“We are tracking as best we can,” Partin said. “We can track what we’ve done at HCM, and we actually have a phone conversation every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. with the vaccinators in the area, which includes a couple of clinics, H-E-B and local pharmacists.”

He added those numbers have been low.

“The biggest numbers now are going to be what we’re doing with our mass vaccine program that will be weekly and ongoing, and hopefully we can continue that 1,200 per week for the next 8-10 weeks,” Partin said.

Rickert also asked if there was any guidance on how many people in the community needed to be vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 before the community is considered to have immunity.

“The numbers have been anywhere from 65-75%, and that number may actually be a little bit low if we see more of the new B117 mutation, which is much more infectious,” he said. “Luckily, only 0.5% of the cases in Texas have been this B117 variant.”

He responded to her question of COVID-19’s mortality rate with 3%, which is more than the flu’s 1.6%.

Rickert said it’s disappointing to hear the majority of people in the county won’t be vaccinated for another 15-25 weeks.

“If we had the ability to get more vaccines given to us, we would actually do more, but we are, at this point, limited by the supply that comes from the manufacturer, to the state, to us,” Partin said.

Councilmember Jerry Luckenbach agreed with Rickert’s concerns, but said he feels confident trusting the doctors, the effectiveness of the vaccine and the guidelines to get through this.

Partin made a comment that while the vaccine is “part of” getting back to normal, but said even after vaccines are fully distributed, people should still follow public health measures “to keep this at bay.”

“Wearing a mask is not something that goes away any time soon if we’re going to keep this under control,” he said.