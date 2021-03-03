Governor: ‘Time for Texas to open’

Body

Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday declared Texas would re-open fully for business by next Wednesday, March 10, and issued an executive order lifting the mask mandate in Texas and increasing business capacities to operate to 100 percent.

“With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said. “We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent.”

But Abbott made it clear that Texas was not out of the woods about virus concerns.

“Today’s announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others,” he said.

Effective next Wednesday, March 10, the statewide mask mandate will be lifted and business may resume operations at full capacity.

That will be welcomed news for Fredericksburg’s tourist-based businesses, many of which have operated at less than full capacity for the better part of the past year.

Local reaction to the governor’s announcement ran the gamut.

City of Fredericksburg Mayor Charlie Kiehne said he has to review the local COVID-19 situation before lifting the city’s order, which mandates masks in local businesses and orders business owners in the city limits to create and post a Health and Safety Policy.

“Sometimes they say things, but they don’t finish the whole story,” Kiehne said. Kiehne will visit with City Manager Kent Myers, City Attorney Daniel Jones and local health officials before making an assessment.

Business owners were generally happy, if not cautious.

Tim Dooley, owner of Dooley’s 5, 10 & 25 cent Store at 131 E. Main Street, wasn’t happy with the decision.

“I’m disappointed in the governor,” he said. “I think it’s too early and we’re not out of this yet.”

He added he and his staff will still be wearing and offering facemasks.

“I can’t require my customers to wear them, but I can try to set a good example,” he said.

Doug Sucher, bartender at Pioneer Bar, 212 E. Main Street, said his customers were “jazzed” about the decision.

“We’re loving it,” he said. “It’ll be great to get back to normal.”

Fred Ziems, general manager of Chase’s Place, 313 E. San Antonio Street, said, “It’s about time.”

“We opened in May, during the middle of this,” he said. “We’ve been trying hard to do the right thing, but it’s all becoming a bridge too far. I mean, we already have a two-hour wait for this weekend.

“We want to keep the most vulnerable safe, but at what point do we get to go back to living our lives?”

Hill Country Memorial Hospital stressed continued diligence in making sure there won’t be another surge in cases.

“While there has been a significant decrease in the number of cases in the region, cases are still higher than our lowest levels last fall. We must remain diligent in protecting ourselves and others from the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. James Partin, chief medical officer. “The decreased number of cases is due in part to consistent mask wearing, social distancing, practicing safe personal hygiene. The availability of the COVID-19 vaccination has also helped.”

Partin said each day the medical community is learning more about the spread and severity of COVID-19 variants that are occurring in large metropolitan areas.

While approximately 16% of individuals have been vaccinated in the region, there is ongoing research on the effectiveness of the vaccine and prior exposure on the variants.

Partin said Bexar County still has 20,000 active cases and said every known variant of the virus has been identified in Houston.

“Those could be coming here, too,” he said.

County stats

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Gillespie County has 37 active cases and has recorded 1,643 overall since the pandemic began.

Gillespie County has had 48 fatalities related to coronavirus. The hospital’s positivity rate over the past week is 13%, which has stabilized, but the numbers are not decreasing.

Vaccinations at the Hill Country University Center resumed first and second dose treatments on Tuesday and will continue as long as supply allows.

Volunteers, especially those qualified to administer vaccines, are still needed.

“We want to do this for the community, but we’ve got to have vaccinators on a regular basis or we’re not going to be able to continue this,” said Amanda Stevens, HCM’s chief strategy officer.

CEO Jayne Pope added that the regional health authority had been supplying additional nurses at the hospital, but was beginning to pull back those regional nurse helpers.

“So we’re really in need of our partners,” Pope said.

A free community testing event will take place March 15-19 at Pioneer Pavilion. There are no pre-registrations or charges, and tests are given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

See story in this edition for more information. The city’s scheduled February testing was canceled due to the winter storm.