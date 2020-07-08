Governor issues mask order following local call

Body

Two days after Mayor Gary Neffendorf instituted a mask ordinance in Fredericksburg, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order requiring all Texans to wear a face covering when in public spaces in counties that have recorded 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases.

He also issued a statewide proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and making it mandatory that people cannot be in groups larger than 10 and must maintain six feet of social distancing.

“Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said. “We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck. This requires each of us to do our part to protect one another, and that means wearing a face covering.”

Abbott said large gatherings have been a clear contributor to the rise in cases and by restricting the size of group gatherings, more Texans can be kept safe.

“I urge all Texans to wear a face covering, not just for their own health, but for the health of their families, friends and all fellow Texans,” he said.

On Tuesday, June 30, Fredericksburg Mayor Gary Neffendorf issued an order for face coverings at businesses open to the public.

State Rep. response

District 73 State Rep. Kyle Biedermann said Thursday he thought the order went too far.

“Just two weeks ago, Governor Abbott said it was wrong to mandate citizens wear masks. Today, he decreed all persons must wear masks or be punished with a $250 fine per occurrence,” Biedermann said. “If you are driving with anyone not in your household in a vehicle, and you don’t wear a mask, you will be punished. This is absurd.

“Governor Abbott threatened that if Texans don’t comply, he might shut down more businesses,” he said.

Biedermann wants a special legislative session to be called to address the COVID-19 situation.

“Unless the governor is willing to call a special session, as I and other legislators have requested, he bears the responsibility for all outcomes,” he said. “I am and have been fighting to stop this madness.”