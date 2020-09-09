FHS to celebrate homecoming 2020

Body

Fredericksburg High School is celebrating Homecoming 2020 with a football game and crowning of a king and queen on Friday night, Sept. 11.

But this year’s celebration will be a little different in that the stands won’t be filled with as many cheering fans and alumni due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday night, the Billies will take on Gonzales in the FHS Stadium with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

However, this year, spectators are limited to 50% capacity of the stadium.

(For ticket and spectator information, refer to the story in today’s sports section.)

During halftime, the homecoming queen and king will be crowned.

Nominees for queen include:

• Lauren Beyer, daughter of Barry and Heather Beyer.

• Brittley Bowers, daughter of Chip and Audri Bowers.

• Anna Gold, daughter of William and Sherrie Gold.

• Annie Myers, daughter of Mike and Leann Myers.

• Sydney Slaughter, daughter of Craig and Amy Slaughter.

Nominees for king include:

• Harold Degenhardt, son of Hal and Janet Degenhardt.

• Gavin French, son of Guy French and Jessica Grote.

• Miles Hammond, son of Jeff and Barclay Hammond.

• Jakob Schandua, son of Peter and Jennifer Schandua.

• Robert Zuberbueler, son of Robert and Kim Zuberbueler.

They will be escorted by family members.

The new queen and king will be crowned by last year’s royalty, Ellie Lindsay and Travis Cates.

Flowers and crowns for the court are donated by the FHS Student Council, and the flowers are being arranged by the FHS floral design classes.

The 2020 Homecoming Court will also include representatives from the freshman, sophomore and junior classes.

They will also be introduced on Friday night.

Freshman court representatives are Jacob Cotts, son of Matthew and Loretta Cotts, and Madilyn Reeh, daughter of Donald and Linda Reeh.

Sophomore court representatives are Brodie Zenner, son of Zachary and Catherine Zenner, and Shelby McDonald, daughter of Michael and Melissa McDonald.

Junior court representatives are Derek Whitworth, son of Daryl and Stephanie Whitworth, and Jenitzy Aguilar, daughter of Lalo and Sendy Aguilar.

Dance

A Homecoming Dance for students will be held from 8:30-11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Due to the current restrictions, the dance has been moved from the FHS Gym to the Old Fair Park Basketball Pavilion Complex, located next to H-E-B.