CTEC gets help restoring downed lines

Central Texas Electric Cooperative has received outside help and is working to restore power to rural customers who were hardest hit by the winter storm two weeks ago.

In a press release issued by CTEC, the co-op said it restored electricity to 2,000 consumers on Monday and currently has about 75 crews working to restore downed poles and repair damaged lines.

“We are assessing the line from Harper to Mountain Home. This is a long line with much damage, and it will take some time to get this back up and going,” CTEC said.

In an interview with the Standard-Radio Post, CTEC CEO Bob Loth denied rumors and concerns that the utility had neglected maintenance and rotted poles and that it allowed trees and brush to overgrow powerlines. Loth explained that 10% of the poles are changed out each year.

“I saw a line that we built last year that had 20 poles snapped,” he said.

He said lines are designed to withstand ice up to a quarter inch. The storm hit the area with an inch of ice.

“It caused a domino effect,” he said. “When one goes down, the weight of the ice causes others to fall.”

He also noted that several visiting crews have commented how clear the right-of-ways are along the lines.

CTEC serves all of Gillespie, Llano and Mason counties and parts of several neighboring counties. He said the same crews and materials service their entire service area.

“Gillespie County took the shot in this ice storm,” he said, adding that if inferior materials or maintenance practices were in place, “the lines in Llano and Mason would have folded also.”

Loth said the weather has been favorable and with assistance from other agencies the restoration work is happening much more quickly than he first anticipated. He said he can’t estimate how long it will take until full service is restored to everyone, but he felt there would be no more than 100 to 200 taps awaiting service within two weeks.

Loth said there are currently about 250 people working on the restoration, many putting in 16-hour days.

“Our number one priority is to make sure everyone goes home at night,” he said, reiterating that safety is paramount in the effort.

The Texas Forest Service is assisting with bulldozers to help CTEC reach difficult areas.

“KPUB continues to assist us in the Kerrville area getting some up in the hills south and west of Kerrville up and going,” the co-op said in its press release.

CTEC said it has been having problems with the lines on CenterPoint Road and Bear Creek.

“We get this restored and it goes back off. Some of this area is difficult to get to,” the co-op said.

Service was restored to the area at US 87 and Old Mason Road.

Crews are currently working or have already serviced the following areas:

• Feeder from Hwy. 16 and Old Willow road to Willow City

• Alamo Springs

• Ingram along Goat Creek Cutoff and Hwy. 27.

• Harper to Fredericksburg along north of Hwy. 290

• Harper along RR 479

• Harper north toward Doss

• Harper South on Kerrville Highway

• Cave Creek replacing long stretch of downed poles

• White Oak Road

• South of Stonewall

• Cherry Mountain Loop and Gypsum Mine Road (Long stretch of downed poles.)

• North Hwy. 965 (Long stretch of downed poles.)

• Lots or rural taps and roads throughout Gillespie County.

“Some of the crews that have worked a lot of storm recovery said some of the damage looks like damage they saw in hurricane Laura,” CTEC said. “That area is from Mountain Home to Harper to Cherry Mountain Loop and over to Enchanted rock. Ice was so heavy it has stripped the limbs and it is just the main trunk.”

CTEC said it has crews who have worked 11 straight days for long hours and sometimes 24 hours straight.

“We have worked to get them rested and check regular keep the focused and safe,” the co-op said. “When you see our guys in the field working way and encourage them. They need your support and are doing everything in their power to restore service.”

Assisting CTEC with restoration are the City of Fredericksburg, Kerrville Public Utility Board (KPUB), Bandera Electric Coop, Jackson Electric Coop, San Bernard Electric Coop, James Power Line Company (JPL), Volt Electric, and Line Tech.

“We also want to think the many restaurants, hotels, businesses and individuals that are helping CTEC with the recovery effort,” the co-op said.