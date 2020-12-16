County opens new spaces

Body

Gillespie County Commissioners agreed once again to not hold events on county property.

A request was made on Monday to hold a musical recovery program on the bandstand behind the Gillespie County Courthouse on Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 2-3.

“Typically, when people have expressed interest in using the bandstand, we tell them it can be used on a first-come, first-serve basis as long as they are not trying to sell something or generate revenue,” Gillespie County Judge Mark Stroeher said. “With this COVID situation, we have had several requests to hold events on county property and we have turned these requests down.”

Commissioners expressed concerns over holding gatherings of more than 10 people, in addition to the potential of having more people attend the event. The organizer planned on having 10 or 20 people.

“The last few weekends, the crowd is controlling the traffic in town and if they hear music playing, they are going to come over and see what’s going on,” Commissioner Dennis Neffendorf said. “My recommendation is that we deny this and then develop a policy or procedure.”

“My concern is we are trying to prevent events from happening on county property,” Commissioner Charles Olfers, Pct. 1, said.

Stroeher noted that approval was given by the City of Fredericksburg since the event is being held in the city limits but the county would have to grant permission to use the bandstand area.

While the request was denied on Monday, the organizer of the event may hold events in the spring, pending the status of the pandemic.

“We may decide that we need to start a reservation system and potentially charging, especially if it’s going to be used for consecutive weekends,” Stroeher said.

“I just think we need to be careful because once we start doing this, we are going to have more and more requests and we need to have a plan,” Commissioner Donnie Schuch, Pct. 4, said.

Regional Public

Defenders

Commissioners agreed to participate in an interlocal agreement with the Regional Public Defender Office Local Government Corporation.

The program was originally started in Lubbock and has since grown to more than 184 counties.

“We have been a part of this program for a while and its main purpose is to represent those involved in capital murder cases and providing indigent defense,” Stroeher said. “Finding someone to defend in a capital murder case is difficult and can be very expensive, so this program provides some services.”

The county would be responsible for covering $4,985 to continue to be a part of the program.

“This is pretty cheap insurance when you consider how expensive capital murder cases can get,” Stroeher said.

CrewForce site licenses

Gillespie County Director of Dispatch Les Metzler made a request to purchase a site license for a CrewForce App.

The app allows dispatchers to provide information about a patient, address, names, gate codes and more to first responders.

Currently, there are 16 licenses in use, costing $475 each.

A site license, would cost $3,949, and would allow for unlimited use and allow county volunteer fire departments to use the app.

Half the cost would be covered by the City of Fredericksburg, according to Metzler.

The request was approved.

Other business

Commissioners also:

• Accepted the appointment and reappointment of members to the Gillespie County Economic Development Commission and the Gillespie County Health Board.

• Agreed to advertise for annual road material bids, including fuel, concrete, gravel/flexible base, asphalt, emulsion and cold-mix lay asphalt.

• Approved an annual contract with Gillespie County and the Doss Volunteer Fire Department.

• Commissioners court will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28.