City approves utility bill financial help

Body

In an effort to provide financial relief to residents, Fredericksburg City Council approved financial assistance for utility customers who may face hefty increases in bills next month due to the winter storm.

“Some of our citizens are expecting ‘sticker shock’ when they get their (March 7) bill, so today, staff met and came up with a plan that would help minimize the impact,” City Manager Kent Myers said.

Myers provided information on why water, sewer, sanitation and electric fees may increase for locals and how the city plans to provide relief, during the council’s meeting Monday night.

Residents have experienced increased water usage, resulting from broken pipes and dripping faucets to prevent pipes from freezing. This may result in higher than normal water bills.

Myers noted the city already offers a three-month payment plan for its customers, but also recommended temporarily pausing disconnections due to failure to pay.

“People are already experiencing a lot of hardships and the last thing they need is to have their utilities cut off, so we’re going to work with them to make sure we don’t have to disconnect any utilities,” he said. “There are other agencies in the community that will help out and, if we need to, we can reach out to those agencies.”

City staff also recommended providing an adjustment on customers’ water bills if they have an invoice from a plumber or a company who repaired water pipes, faucets or plumbing facilities.

“We think this is a fair way to approach this and make sure that the impact from the recent weather events is minimized in terms of water fees,” he said.

For sewer fees, which are annually based upon an average usage of December, January and February, Myers asked the council to approve basing the bill on only December and January.

“That way that increases water use during the month of February won’t impact the sewer bill for the rest of the year,” Myers said.

City staff also asked for removal of impact on sanitation fees from the recent storm.

“As you know, we will be collecting a lot of debris, a lot of rubbish and tree parts and so-forth over the next several months and we want to make sure our customers understand that these extensive services will be done at no additional charges for sanitation fees,” he said.

The city also established a disposal site adjacent to the Sanitary Landfill where residents and businesses can haul their vegetation materials at no extra cost.

“That is actually a benefit to the city,” Myers said. “The more we can get residents to haul to that facility, the less our crews have to pick up and haul.”

In response to councilmember Tom Musselman’s question about fees for overflowing garbage cans, Myers said he will work with staff to back off on enforcing this.

On electricity, Myers spent some time on explaining fees and operations.

“There’s a lot of misunderstanding in the community and throughout the state about how the storm is going to impact electrical fees,” he said. “A lot of people don’t understand the difference between a wholesale electric customer and a retail electric customer.”

He explained a wholesale customer is someone who purchases power directly from a company. These customers, who are not part of the city’s electricity service, tend to see a lower rate as it’s based on a variable rate, but in times like this, they could have bills upwards of $5,000 per month.

The city is a retail customer, meaning they purchase power from two different sources: AEP (35%) and LCRA (65%). They are the wholesalers who purchase power directly from ERCOT. With this, AEP and LCRA assume all risk with fluctuation in fuel prices, so the city doesn’t see a spike in electric bills.

“The only real caution I would give our customers is that if they did use more electricity, then they will certainly have to pay more than their monthly bill,” He said. “For example, if a customer usually pays $40 per month during the winter time for electric fees, and they use twice the amount of power during this last month, then their electric bill would be $80.”

For customers experiencing increases, Myers said the city will work with them.

He also clarified this is only in regard to city customers and not customers who contract with Central Texas Electric Cooperative.

“I can’t really speak to what’s going to happen to their electric charges next month,” he said.

Musselman asked if CTEC was considered wholesale or retail.

“They are a retail customer also,” Myers said. “They should have normal pass-through charges and you shouldn’t see a real spike in your electric charges next month.”

Permit fees

The council also approved an ordinance to temporarily waive permit fees related to storm damage repairs from Feb. 11-21.

“I think everybody experienced the impact the latest weather event had on our infrastructure, both private and on the public realm, so this ordinance is going to waive all building fees that resulted from any waterline ruptures, frozen rain or snow that obviously had an effect on not just electric lines, but on additional structures, as well,” said Jason Lutz, director of development for the City of Fredericksburg.

Fees associated with water, sewer and electric, roofing and structure repairs for the months of March and April will be waived until May 1.

Permits should still be obtained so work can be inspected.