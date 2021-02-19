City adding extra limb, brush crews

Body

In light of then recent storms and damage to trees, the City of Fredericksburg is encouraging citizens looking to dispose of fallen limbs and brush to proceed as they do with regular brush chipper service.

Limbs and brush should be brought out to the curb for crews to collect. Limbs and brush should continue to be placed behind the curb and stacked for collection.

“Extra crews will be making rounds throughout town to collect these piles as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson said. “However, we ask that residents be patient as there are tremendous amounts of limbs and brush to collect.”

Limbs and brush can also be brought to the landfill and disposed and usual fees will be waived, City Manager Kent Myers said Saturday.