Brasher resigns as superintendent

Correction: This story originally stated that Dr. Jeffrey Brasher was here for less than two years, when he was actually here for almost 3 years.



After almost three years as superintendent, Dr. Jeffrey Brasher will no longer be in that role at the Fredericksburg Independent School District.

Brasher’s resignation was accepted by the FISD Board of Trustees by a 4-1 vote, with Natalie Bowman abstaining and Mark Cornett voting in opposition, after executive session in Monday night’s 5:30 p.m. meeting.

“Going through this pandemic has been challenging for all of us,” Brasher said. “I was eligible for retirement in January, but an opportunity for higher education had come up and I decided to accept that position.”

Brasher will be teaching Educational Leadership to doctoral students. He did not disclose the location.

Brasher said he felt like he had a great relationship with the majority of the board, saying most of them supported him and what he tried to accomplish.

Board member Kerinne Herber said Brasher did some great things in his time here, like developing a five-year strategic plan with community involvement. He also helped get Billie Kids Daycare started to help staff and community receive another source of childcare.

She also noted that he helped the district balance its budget and made some key hires in leadership roles.

“While the last eight to nine months have been trying on all of us, we are a better district by having had him,” Herber said. “I will be forever grateful for his dedication and commitment to making FISD better. I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Cornett agreed with Herber that Brasher accomplished a lot during his time here, including his success in establishing a bond committee.

“He’s a very good person. He’s passionate about public education and how it can be a tool to lift students up and out of difficult situations,” Cornett said.

Brasher’s resignation will take effect on Dec. 31.

Marc Williamson, the district’s former superintendent from 1997-2013, will serve in the interim, beginning Jan. 1. He was a 39-year educator with 22 of those serving the FISD. He also served as interim between the tenures of Brasher and Dr. Eric Wright.

Huckabee report

The board was also given a bond committee recommendation to approve a bond election in May of 2021 that includes building a new middle school on a new site, which would cost $61,200,000, and the list of other district facility and maintenance needs provided by FISD totaling $1,972,792 for a bond amount of $63,172,792. This proposal can be accomplished with no tax rate increase, the committee stated.

“With the current interest and sinking tax rate of .0162, the bond debt will be covered by the progression of increased taxable values in the FISD over a given period of time,” Brasher said after the meeting.

Before making the recommendation, the committee reviewed facility assessments of the middle school completed by Huckabee, the district’s architectural firm. They also toured the school, discussed solutions and analyzed impacts, benefits and costs, studied school finance and FISD’s financial information and surveyed about 300 registered voters in the community.

Following this process, they found many health and safety concerns, problems with structural integrity, outdated buildings and technology and educational efficiency issues.

“One of our committee members supports K-12 across the United States. He’s visited more than 1,500 schools across the U.S., and said this was absolutely one of the worst, in terms of condition, that he had seen,” said committee member Mitch McGuffie.

Committee member Linda Rodriguez, who attended the campus when she was a student, said while it’s nice to see new buildings and attempts to make it better, it’s still not what the students deserve.

“We just want to get them what they deserve and inspire them to be better in their lives,” Rodriguez said. “The entire campus needs help, one way or another.”

Board President Dr. Lance Love said action will be taken on this in January.

COVID-19 Plan update

The board also approved updates to its COVID-19 Plan, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made changes to some of its guidelines.

Under these new updates, individuals who haven’t been tested after exposure to a positive case can return to school after 10 days, whereas a student who tested negative after an exposure can return after seven days. Previously, individuals who had close contact with a positive case had to stay home for 14 days.

Also under the new guidelines, individuals who tested positive don’t need to quarantine or get tested again for up to three months if symptoms don’t return. Those who do develop symptoms again within three months may need to get tested again if no other cause for the symptoms have been identified.

If an individual who has tested positive has been on campus, schools must close off areas heavily used by that individual until the non-porous surfaces in those areas are disinfected, unless more than seven days has passed since the person was on campus.

“We appreciate Stacy Rush, (Human Resources director), for being on top of that,” said Robyn Derrington, assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, who was filling in for an absent Brasher. “There are constant changes to this COVID-19 Health Plan, so we appreciate her.”

Updates take effect Jan. 4.

To see the district’s plan in full, go to www.fisd.org/domain/871, and click on FISD COVID-19 Plan.

School calendar

FISD’s 2021-2022 school calendar was also approved by the board.

Under this calendar, school is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, and end on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The calendar includes 173 student days and 187 staff days.

Trustee Brian Lehne asked if there were any change of consequence from this year to next year.

“Not really,” Derrington said. “We wanted to increase the student days, so with this new calendar, it increases the student days to 173. And we were able to bank 7.8 days.”

She added these banked days will help cover situations that arise without affecting funding. This calendar will also have two bad weather days.

In other business

The board:

• Approved the 2020-2021 FISD Campus Plans;

• Approved the 2020-2021 FISD District Plan;

• Approved a new district-wide student information system and business software provider;

• Approved a resolution of the board regarding extension of time to use emergency paid sick leave for the 2020-2021 school year; and

• Announced that filing dates for the 2021 Board Election are from Jan. 13-Feb. 12, 2021. Applications may be dropped off or mailed to the FISD Central Office, 234 Friendship Lane, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications can be emailed to Sheree Burrow at shereeb@fisd.org, or faxed to 830-997-6164.