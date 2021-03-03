Board waives instruction days due to winter storm

Body

After losing several student instructional days to Winter Storm Uri two weeks ago, Fredericksburg Independent School District’s Board of Trustees made the decision to waive the necessary time from its calendar.

The approval for this waiver came during the board’s special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

“One of the things that came up was that week of days and that’s why we put it on this agenda, so we could get it turned in,” Interim Supt. Dr. Marc Williamson said.

He added that even with the removal of the days, teachers are still losing instructional contact with the students.

“That is an issue to be dealt with and, as I was saying from the other side, when you do use makeup days, those days are unfortunately really poorly attended,” he said.

Board member Mark Cornett asked since the district was already “nip and tuck” on minimum required days after losing time due to COVID-19 in November, if there was a way to use makeup days.

Fredericksburg High School Principal Joe Gonzalez said using the scheduled holidays as makeup days, such as Good Friday, the Monday after Easter and the Friday before Spring Break, would be poorly attended.

Board Vice President Natalie Bowman also recognized the difficulty of using these days for makeup days.

“As a former teacher, I can say that yes, it’s very hard when you have a day and only half your kids get there,” she said. “You’re just going to have to reteach anything that you just taught, especially when you’re at the elementary school.

“Maybe it’s unfortunate that we scheduled them around Easter to begin with, because that is precious time for many families, so I hate that it’s around that time to begin with, but I don’t think that we’ll learn anything.”

She added with how resilient the teachers and students have become this year, she believes they will do what needs to be done to catch up.

Board member Brian Lehne said while he saw Cornett’s point, he agreed with Bowman in having those days waived.

“I think as we move forward, maybe we look at the schedule and make those days different, but I’d like to move forward as presented,” he said.

Board member Kelly DiCuffa asked if there was an update on the STAAR test.

“We spend a lot of time in this time of year prepping for STAAR … do we know if STAAR is still happening,” she asked.

Robyn Derington, assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, said it will be used to see where students are, but it won’t be used for accountability.

After discussion, the board approved waiving the days on a 6-1 vote, with Cornett in opposition.

Staff development

day waiver

The board also voted to waive a staff development day, which was initially scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, and canceled due to the effects of the storm.

In other business

The board spoke with the district’s new superintendent search firm, CCR Education Consultants, about the beginning of the search for a new superintendent.

After the meeting, Williamson said the process for the search has begun and the position has been posted on the website.

The board will gather staff and community input to build a candidate profile with the search firm through a meeting and a survey.

After that, the top candidates will be vetted and interviewed. Once the first interviews are finished, the top two or three candidates will move on to a second interview. After those are conducted, the firm would name a lone finalist.

After a 21-day waiting period, the new candidate would start. The district is expecting a May or June start date.