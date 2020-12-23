90 years of history

Body

See personal stories here: https://www.fredericksburgstandard.com/news/90-years-pride

Beginnings of the band

*Information provided by The History of the Fredericksburg High School Band 1930-1980)

The Fredericksburg High School band was formed in 1930 with 36 members.

While a majority of the band members were high school students, some were as young as 9 and 11 years.

Practices were held on Thursday nights and the band performed on Friday nights for football games held at the old fair grounds.

Membership fluctuated for the next nine years until Virginia (Harrison) Evers became the director in 1939.

That year, 25 members were divided into five sections, including trumpets, reeds, drums, trombone and alto.

The following year in 1940, the band had 32 members.

In the 1941-1942 school year, band became an official part of the curriculum at Fredericksburg High School. The same year, the band participated in its first-ever contest at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio.

By 1945, the band had two mascots, June Bowman and Elaine McKay.

The next year, the membership grew to 42 under the direction of E.N. Smith.

Emerging in 1948 was the “Hillybilly Band,” which accompanied the girls’ basketball team to the state tournament.

In February 1950, the band had over 50 members and because of its growing membership, a Band Boosters Club was formed.

The first project for the Band Boosters was to raise money for new uniforms, At the time, uniforms cost $45 each and included a cap, coat and trousers. The total cost to purchase the uniforms needed was more than $2,200.

The next year, the band made its first appearance at the Fiesta night parade in San Antonio.

In the 1952-53 school year, the band had its first All-State Band members: David Walter and Wilburn Meier.

Director Kermit Gammenthaler believed in wearing traditional white uniforms when his band performed.

While traveling to an out-of-town football game, hot chocolate was spilled all over the uniform. Not having a change of clothes, Gammenthaler directed the band in a brown and white uniform.

During the 1954-55 school year, the junior high added a band program, along with a beginner band and a fourth-grade tonette band.

Under the direction of Hilmar E. Wagner, the band appeared in the Battle of Flowers Parade in San Antonio in 1956-57, and held its first summer band campout.

The next year, the high school band had 90 members, the junior high band had 88 members and the beginner band had 68 members.

With a need to raise funds to support the program, a turkey dinner was served for the first time in 1959. The meal served 1,250 people. This fundraiser is still held today, serving around 3,000 people each year.

The band boosters met 27 times that year, trying to decide on new uniforms. Costs were estimated at a total of $5,224.95 for 85 uniforms.

Tom Rhodes was hired in 1960 and took the band to the Brady Band Festival as well as performing in Austin for the Chancellor of the Republic of West Germany.

In his second year as director, Rhodes led the band to its first Sweepstakes Award and it was named Honor Band for Region 17, and third-best band in AA competition.

Under Rhodes, the band continued to grow, having more than 110 members by the 1962-63 school year. That year the band performed at the State Fair of Texas.

The band was named an outstanding band at the UIL State Marching Contest in 1964-65. That same year, the band held a special performance for President Lyndon B. Johnson and Vice President Hubert Humphrey.

The band reached a then-all-time high membership of 130 in the fall of 1965. Membership increased again the following school year with a total of 500 students enrolled in band programs across the district.

During the 1968-69 school year, the band performed for President Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson and at a Dallas Cowboys-Detroit Lions football game.

This same year, when traveling from a football game in Eagle Pass, the band didn’t arrive back in Fredericksburg until 6 a.m. the next day due to heavy rains and flooding. The busses took alternative routes, adding several hundred extra miles to their trip. That evening, the band took the stage for a concert performance.

Increased membership led to the band’s first student to receive All-State Band honors twice. It also meant that the band would be split into two groups, the symphonic band and concert band.

In 1974, the band was invited to travel to Mexico City for an International Marching Festival.

The bands competed in the shadow of a pyramid and under rainfall. The band took home two copper plates recognizing their first-place finishes.

At the end of the school year, band director Tom Rhodes announced his departure from the program to become an assistant for the Longhorn Band at the University of Texas at Austin.

Director Bill Brady arrived in 1975 and a new band hall was opened.

In 1978, the band purchased new uniforms, thanks to $16,000 in funds from the Band Boosters and the school district. A flag corps was also added.

In 1980, the band was named one of the top 10 marching bands in the nation by the National Bands Association and was invited to march in Knoxville, Tennessee for the NBA Convention.

Other recent accomplishments

*Information provided by Fredericksburg High School Band staff)

Fredericksburg High School band has continued its success over the last 40 years.

Since 1963, the Pride of the Texas Hill Country has received 53 UIL Sweepstakes awards. This represents three Division I ratings in a school in marching, concert and sight reading.

In the last 10 years, the band has placed several students in the All-Region Bands and the Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) All-State Band.

In addition, FHS has advanced to the UIL Area Marching Contest on seven occasions (2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018).

The band has advanced to the UIL State Marching Contest on five different occasions.

The Pride of the Texas Hill Country was finalists in 2010, 2014 and 2016. In 2012, the band was named UIL State Marching Contest Silver Medalists.

The FHS Wind Ensemble has been named state finalists on a number occasions in the ATSSB Outstanding Performance Series, winning in 2012 in the Class 3A March category, runner-up in the 2012 Class 3A Concert category and selected as both winner and runner-up in 2016.

The Wind Ensemble has been a finalist and winner of the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Honor Band Contest. The group was named third runner-up in 2010, winner in 2012 and first runner-up in 2016.

There are currently 117 students enrolled in the Fredericksburg High School Band program which includes the marching band, two concert bands, a jazz ensemble and color guard.

FHS Band Directors

• Adolph Hopf

• Virginia (Harrison) Evers

• Victor J. Miculka

• Pearl (Dalchau) Graham

• E.N. Smith

• David Hargis

• Kermit Gammenthaler

• Hilmar E. Wagner

• James F. Mabry II

• Tom C. Rhodes

• Jim Van Zandt

• Bill Brady

• Darrell Gann

• Larry Edge

• Jim Childers

• Kenny Ersch

• Johnny Martinez

• James Snider

• John Rauschuber

• Jason Younts

• Jeremy Chapman

All-State Band Members

(list compiled from The History of the Fredericksburg High School Band 1930-1980 and Fredericksburg High School Band staff)

• 1953: David Walter, Wilburn Meier;

• 1960: Bruce Kowert;

• 1961: Rodney Klett;

• 1963: Chrissy Hansen;

• 1964: Riley Osbourn;

• 1971-72: Susan Richter (first FHS student to make All-State Band twice);

• 1974: Judy G. Oehler;

• 1976: Randall Richter;

• 1979-80: Peggy Kott;

• 1980: Michele Isenberg;

• 1992: Jennifer Kracht, Gretchen Weber, Mary Ann Childers, Tim Jung;

• 1993: Rebecca Novian, Mary Ann Childers;

• 1994: Mary Ann Childers, Jason Jung;

• 2009: Richard Craig Hoerster, Jacie Keith, Savannah Isenberg, James Smith, Mairead O’Hara, Corey Walden, Travis Houy;

• 2010: Shyla Tatsch, James Smith, Troy Walden, Corey Walden, Jimmy DePoy;

• 2011: Sarah Koennecke, Kristen Keith, Logan Igarta, Michael Moellering;

• 2012: Emma McClellan, Joseph Moellering, Matt Pehl, Logan Igarta;

• 2013: Sarah Koennecke, Matt Myers, Matt Pehl, Logan Igarta, Michael Moellering, Brandon Stehling;

• 2014: Matt Pehl, Brandon Stehling;

• 2015: Hannah Cheeseman, Danielle Ortiz, Matt Pehl, Brandon Stehling;

• 2016: Zane Brown, Drew Bonillas, Ander Castaneda, Matthew Maxwell;

• 2017: Miguel Garcia, Chase Jenschke, Evan Knapp, Ander Castaneda, Josh Bonillas;

• 2018: Evan Knapp, Eddie Arias, Abel Jaimes, Ander Castaneda, Mia Stenberg, Miguel Garcia, Sergio Martinez, Norma Igarta;

• 2019: Abel Jaimes, Parker Feuge, Will Cooke, Miguel Garcia, Eddie Arias, Zavior Vaquera, Sergio Martinez, Mia Stenberg, Norma Igarta;

• 2020: Zavior Vaquera, Mia Stenberg.

1930 FHS band members

• Erwin Anderegg

• Joe Petsch

• Alton McDougall

• Rubin Hahne

• Keyser Bierschwale

• Roland Kaderli

• Leroy Seipp

• Lucille Petermann

• Victor Stahl

• Harold Fiedler

• Vincent Ransleben

• Helen Kott Schuch

• Rubin Mund

• Harold Habenicht

• Raymond Land

• Marvin Fiedler

• Florence Gammenthaler

• Estella Seipp

• Elnora Seipp

• Benno Olfers

• Werner (Hoot) Borchers

• Audrey Stein Joseph

• Theo Olfers

• Victor Kott

• Sidney Henke

• Harvey Stein

• Archie Novian

• Walter Klett

• Blanche Kaderli Burrer

• Dora Kuhlmann Dolezal

• Hans Hannemann

• Lucille Ottmers

• Ernst Hannemann

• Richard Gammenthaler

• Werner Olfers