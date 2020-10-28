51% of voters have cast ballots

Body

Early voting for the November 2020 General Election will come to a close this week, while turnout in Gillespie County continues to break records.

The early voting period will conclude at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. and curbside voting is available.

The pace during the second week of early voting has slowed with 4,186 people casting ballots.

“We are slowing down a little bit and I think some of that is because of the weather,” elections administrator Anissa Herrera said. “I know it will pick back up later this week during our final two days.”

In the first week alone, 7,136 of 20,379 registered voters, or 35%, cast ballots.

In total, as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 10,482 voters had cast ballots, which means 51% of registered voters have already visited the polls.

In 2016, Herrera said a total of 13,375 voters went to the polls, including early voting and Election Day.

Herrera said the first day of early voting saw the most voters cast ballots with 1,463.

Completed mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, she added.

Herrera also noted that phones may not be used inside the building.

Early voting locations, times

All early voting will take place at Gillespie County Annex 2, 102 East San Antonio Street.

Voters are asked to enter through the Suite D door. Curbside voting also is available.

General Election ballots should be marked in red on the back in order to be considered valid, when voting in person.

Dates and times are as follows:

• Wednesday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.;

• Thursday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.;

• Friday, Oct. 30: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Election Day

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. and curbside is available.

Voters must vote for the General Election according to their precinct. Voters eligible to vote in the city election cam also vote according to their precinct.

Locations are as follows. Note that Pct. 13 has a new location.

• Pct. 1: Gillespie County Agricultural Extension Building-Conference Room, 95 Frederick Road;

• Pct. 2: Gillespie County Historical Society Sanctuary Hall, 312 West San Antonio Street;

• Pct. 3: Fredericksburg Fire EMS Department South Station, 221 Friendship Lane;

• Pct. 4: Girl Scout Cabin, 202 West Austin Street.

• Pct. 5: Harper Volunteer Fire Department-Meeting Room, 84 Ranch Road 783 North, Harper;

• Pct. 6: Stonewall Volunteer Fire Department-Meeting Room, 14854 U.S. 290 East, Stonewall;

• Pct. 7: Gillespie County Farm Bureau Pape Event Center, 237 Equestrian Drive;

• Pct. 8: Willow City Volunteer Fire & Rescue Fire Department Station, 2553 Ranch Road 1323, Willow City;

• Pct. 9: Doss Volunteer Fire Department-Meeting Room, 14500 Ranch Road 783 North; Doss.

• Pct. 10: One Quilt Place-Studio, 648 Post Oak Road;

• Pct. 12: Faith Baptist Church, 3022 Texas 16 North;

• Pct. 13: Herman’s Hill Auction Haus & Event Center-Event Room, 2736 U.S. 87 North;

• Pct. 15: Tierra Linda Volunteer Fire Department-Station, 406 Oak Alley, Kerrville.

Races on the ballot

Gillespie County voters will see the presidential race and several other items on the ballot.

They include:

President and Vice President: Donald J. Trump/Mike Pence (REP); Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM); Jo Jorgensen/Jeremey (Spike) Cohen (LIB); Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (GRN); or a write-in.

U.S. Senator: John Cornyn (REP); Mary (MJ) Hegar (DEM); Kerry Douglas McKennon (LIB); David B. Collins (GRN).

U.S. Representative, District 21: Chip Roy (REP); Wendy Davis (DEM); Arthur DiBianca (LIB); Tommy Wakely (GRN).

Railroad Commissioner: James (Jim) Wright (REP); Chrysta Castañeda (DEM); Matt Sterett (LIB); Katija (Kat) Gruene (GRN).

Chief Justice, Supreme Court: Nathan Hecht (REP); Amy Clark Meachum (DEM); Mark Ash (LIB).

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6: Jane Bland (REP); Kathy Cheng (DEM).

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7: Jeff Boyd (REP); Staci Williams (DEM); William Bryan Strange III (LIB).

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8: Brett Busby (REP); Gisela D. Triana (DEM); Tom Oxford (LIB).

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3: Bert Richardson (REP); Elizabeth Davis Frizell (DEM).

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4: Kevin Patrick Yeary (REP); Tina Clinton (DEM).

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9: David Newell (REP); Brandon Birmingham (DEM).

Member, State Board of Education, District 5: Lani Popp (REP); Rebecca Bell-Metereau (DEM); Stephanie Berlin (LIB).

State Senator, District 24: Dawn Buckingham (REP), Clayton Tucker (DEM).

State Representative, District 73: Kyle Biedermann (REP); Stephanie Phillips (DEM).

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District: Renee Yanta (REP); Rebeca Martinez (DEM).

District Judge, 216th Judicial District: Albert D. (Pat) Pattillo III (REP).

District Attorney, 216th Judicial District: Lucy Wilke (REP).

County Court at Law Judge: Christopher (Chris) Nevins (REP).

County Attorney: Steve Wadsworth (REP).

County Sheriff: Buddy Mills (REP).

County Tax Assessor-Collector: Vicki J. Schmidt (REP).

Voters in specific precincts will also have these choices on their ballot:

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1: Charles Olfers (REP).

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3: Dennis W. Neffendorf (REP).

City election

The City of Fredericksburg is also having an election for mayor and two councilmember positions.

On the ballot for mayor is Charlie Kiehne, Graham Pearson and Timothy Ellis Riley.

Those seeking two councilmember positions are Tom Musselman, Jerry Luckenbach and Michael Poole.

Completed applications for a ballot by mail should be returned to Shelley Goodwin, city secretary, 126 W. Main Street, Fredericksburg, TX 78624.

Pct. 2 Election

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 voters will also cast ballots to decide whether or not to legalize the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages.

Harper ISD Trustee Election

Harper Independent School District is having a trustee election for three at-large positions.

Candidates include Victor E. (Trey) Garrett III, Amy Spiess, Roy L. Kasper, John Paul Fogle, John Sergeant, Henry I. Sherman, Erin Eskew Worrell and Susan Doak.

Delivery of by-mail ballots

All voting mail ballots can be hand-delivered to Gillespie County Annex 2, 102 East San Antonio Street.

Persons dropping off ballots can enter through the Suite C door and drop the ballot off at the Elections window.

If mobility is a concern, contact the elections office and a staff member will collect the ballot. Call 830-997-6518.

On Election Day, General Election ballots can be delivered to Gillespie County Annex 2, 102 East San Antonio Street.

The individual must present one of the acceptable forms of photo identification below:

• Texas Driver License is-sued by the Texas Department of Public Safety;

• Texas Election Identification certificate issued by DPS;

• Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS;

• Texas Handgun License issued by DPS;

• United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph;

• United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph; or

• A United States Passport.

With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or, for voters aged 18-69, have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. A person 70 years of age or older may use a form of identification listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

If a voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo identification listed above, and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such identification, the voter may execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and present a copy or original of one of the following supporting documents:

• A government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

• A current utility bill;

• A bank statement;

• A government check;

• A paycheck; or

• A certified domestic birth certificate or a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).