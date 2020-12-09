Speakers lash out at staff

Body

Fredericksburg City Council took nearly two hours of public comments from a swarm of mostly unmasked residents in opposition of the city’s new online COVID-19 reporting tool.

Before the comments, City Manager Kent Myers explained he implemented the tool as a way for customers of businesses to voice their concerns about a business not following the city’s supplemental order requiring the wearing of face coverings in businesses in the City of Fredericksburg, which was initially implemented by Mayor Gary Neffendorf on June 29.

“To be quite honest with you, over the first couple of months, the city did not have a consistent way of responding to those concerns,” Myers said. “They were coming in and we were at a loss on how to deal with these.”

This was added as part of the city’s Request Tracker portal, which allows people to voice concerns about violations such as high weeds, excessive water use or illegal signs. Myers said the tool also helps funnel out anonymous complaints received by local businesses.

“Now, in order to register a complaint on the portal, the individual must provide all contact information. If not, we will not follow up on their concerns,” Myers said.

Once these comments are received, Myers said the city reaches out to the business to educate them on the policy. He added that the city doesn’t cite or fine businesses, or try to intimidate them.

“We merely communicate this information to them. It is up to them if they want to make any changes to the way they handle the wearing of masks in their businesses,” Myers said.

Comments

The residents responded to Myers’ presentation, as well as gave their opinions against what most of them described as a “tattle-tale tool.”

Resident Matt Long said reporting COVID-19 concerns is not the same as reporting potholes or overgrown bushes.

“Potholes and large bushes were all laws and were passed legally,” Long said. “The city mandate is not a legal law. It is a mandate. Laws have to be passed by the legislature or the city council.”

He added that by issuing a mandate, the city has “removed their responsibility and their accountability.”

“When you tell a restaurant how to run their business, the message you’re sending them is ‘we don’t trust you, so we’re going to tell you how run your business,’ or ‘you’re not capable of making a decision on your own, or you’re just not smart enough to do what you’re told, so just do what you’re told,’” Long said.

Jim Chapman, an attorney in Fredericksburg, said residents could file a lawsuit against the city under 42 U.S. Code 1983.

“I would ask the council to do the right thing and control the legal destiny of the city and the councilmembers by not encouraging behavior that is going to result, I hope, in many lawsuits because 1983 litigation can be pursued, pro se,” Chapman said. “Every citizen in the city of Fredericksburg has the right to take you to federal court in Austin.”

Resident Tonya Benson also took issue with city staff implementing this without including the city council. She added this tool might create a climate of divisiveness in the county and pit residents against each other.

Benson also took issue with the collection of data by third-party integrated technology platform CivicPlus, as a way to improve customer service and eliminate anonymous calls. She asked who has access to the data.

Rosemary Estenson agreed that this tool could turn neighbor against neighbor.

“We don’t have to follow mandates or policies,” Estenson said. “They are not laws and they are not constitutional.”

She suggested the council call up residents individually before something like this is implemented again.

“Represent the people, do not have personal agendas and please disband this complaint against your neighbor tool,” Estenson said.

Jennifer Garvey was curious of the cost of analyzing the data and who is overseeing it. She was also concerned about what this might lead to.

“When the only current and immediate response is a letter chiding the business owners to urge them to unrealistically discriminate the enforcement of their patrons’ behaviors, unfounded and unofficial allegations can lead to investigations in the wrong hands that can be very dangerous,” Garvey said.

Other speakers compared the situation to Nazi Germany.

City response

City staff and councilmembers weren’t able to respond, as it was a public comment section. After the meeting, Myers said staff will review all the comments. If a decision is made to remove the tool, Myers expects it would happen within the week.

TMRS deposit increase

After a five-minute recess, the council continued its meeting and discussed an ordinance that would increase both, the city employment deposit rate to the Texas Municipal Retirement System from 6% to 7%, and authorize the updated service credits and the Consumer Price Index increases to TMRS.

This increase in TMRS benefits would impact the Fiscal Year 2021 budget by $418,744, including $228,954 in additional costs to the General Fund.

In the agenda packet, Myers said improving the benefits should result in some employees being able to retire earlier.

“It will reduce the possibility of having 40-year employees who must continue paving streets or performing other physical labor because they cannot afford to retire,” Myers wrote.

Councilmember Polly Rickert didn’t agree with the decision to increase this deposit rate at this time, given the economic struggles as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think the private businesses who are struggling are going to really appreciate seeing the city give their employees this raise when so many of them can’t do something similar,” Rickert said. “At a minimum, I think we should wait a year and let ourselves get through the rest of this to evaluate how strong or weak our local economy is before asking our businesses and taxpayers to fund this additional liability.”

Councilmember Tom Musselman also felt now wasn’t the time for this increase, as the city’s financial position is still uncertain.

Both, Musselman and Rickert noted a 1% increase was made last year, in lieu of cost-of-living and merit pay raises.

Council members Bobby Watson and Jerry Luckenbach were both in favor of the increases.

The council unanimously agreed to discuss action on this ordinance in a second reading at the next council meeting on Dec. 21.

In other business

The council also:

• Took no action regarding a possible approval of additional carryover of Paid-Time-Off time for emergency personnel, as some councilmembers requested staff look at an option for a buyout;

• Heard a report regarding the operations and financial performance of the Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Golf Course, its conditions and special programs that have been developed since Touchstone took over operations on Jan. 1, 2018.