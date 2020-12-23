Hospital hits record number of virus patients

Body

Hill Country Memorial Hospital had its highest number of coronavirus patients last week at 12, before its patient count lowered to seven by Tuesday.

Last week, healthcare officials voiced concern on a call about rising case numbers and positivity case count. Dr. Jim Partin, chief medical officer for HCM, said they were also seeing an increase in the number of positive home health patients and hospice patients.

Partin and Amanda Stevens, HCM’s chief strategy officer, said “safety net” — the number of regional beds to transfer patients to — is dwindling because San Antonio and other areas in the region had seen similar large spikes.

Partin said Tuesday that San Antonio had seen 109 admitted to hospitals with COVID-19. “Generally, half of those go to the intensive care unit, and half of those are put on ventilators,” Partin said.

Partin pleaded with the public to continue the daily tasks of wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding crowds. He said health officials fear another spike, as many still plan to gather around the Christmas holiday.

Positivity rates

Partin said over the past week, the hospital had tested 350 Gillespie County residents and found 59 positive for COVID-19, for a 21% positivity rate.

City Manager Kent Myers said while results from this past Sunday’s public testing held at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park’s Pioneer Pavilion were not yet known, the previous week’s tests showed an 18% positivity rate.

Myers said there will likely be three free, public testings scheduled in January, though dates were not yet announced.

He added that there were 901 tested at last Sunday’s event.

County commissioner Donnie Schuch said county staff who had been quarantined were back at work at the courthouse and that a spike witnessed among county employees had “leveled off.”

Vaccines

Stevens said HCM was expecting to receive its first allocation of vaccines either Tuesday or Wednesday of this week for front-line healthcare workers, including EMS personnel.

Frontline healthcare workers and at-risk senior citizens and nursing home residents will be the first to receive the vaccines, she said.

Counts

The Texas Department of State Health Services database showed Gillespie County on Tuesday with 92 active cases, 283 probable cases (positive antigen tests or showing compatible symptoms), and two more coronavirus fatalities, bringing that total to 16.

There have been 960 total confirmed cases in the county and an estimated 1,148 are listed as recovered.

Active cases in surrounding counties include Kerr at 348, Kendall at 143, Blanco at 48, Llano at 159, Mason with 51 and Kimble with 45.

Visitors are still coming to the city to see Christmas lights, as witnessed in a story in The Guardian newspaper, an international publication.

“We implore our community to wear your mask, wash your hands, be socially distanced as much as possible,” Stevens said. “And if possible, stay home as much as you can.”