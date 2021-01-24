HCM receives more vaccines; registration opens Monday at noon

Body

Hill Country Memorial CEO Jayne Pope announced Sunday that the hospital had received its second allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the Hill Country Community COVID vaccine site.

Registration will open at 12-noon on Monday, Jan. 25 for those who meet Phase 1A and 1B requirements to receive the vaccine.

Click here to learn about Phase 1A requirements and here for Phase 1B requirements.

HCM also began administering public vaccines on Sunday at the Hill Country University Center site. (Those registrations were filled last week.)

Community members can register for the vaccine by visiting www.HillCountryCovid.care and clicking on “Vaccine Registration” or call 830-990-6648.

The phone line and registration link will open when vaccine registration is available.

“We are actively working to meet the needs of our community members,” Pope said. “The vaccine allocation remains limited and we thank you for your patience as we work to vaccinate our community as quickly as possible.”

Pope said HCM and the community efforts also is reliant on volunteers.

Those wishing to volunteer to assist with the effort may click here to register online or email CovidClinic@HillCountryMemorial.org.

Those signing up to become a volunteer are not guaranteed a vaccine, she added. All those wishing to receive the vaccine should register through the portal listed above or by calling 830-990-6648.

The Hill Country Community COVID Vaccine Site remains the only COVID vaccine hub in the region, she added.