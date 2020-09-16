Four COVID-19 cases surface at schools

Body

Update: This article was updated on Thursday, Sept. 17, to reflect a change in cases.

Four cases of COVID-19 were reported over the past week in the Fredericksburg Independent School District.

Of these cases, Supt. Dr. Jeffrey Brasher said one is at Fredericksburg High School and three are at Fredericksburg Elementary School.

Brasher said on Thursday, Sept. 17, the case at the high school is considered recovered, bring the count to three active cases and five recovered cases. The four cases reported on Wednesday, Sept. 9 are considered recovered.

Brasher said he doesn’t know the status of the students’ health, but said each is isolating at home.

The student at the high school was last seen at the school on Sept. 8. His or her quarantine is expected to end on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The first student at the elementary school who tested positive was last present on campus on Sept. 9, so his or her quarantine should end on Sept. 23.

The two cases reported on Tuesday were last present on campus Friday, Sept. 11. Their quarantine should end on Sept. 25.

After contact tracing, the district has sent home 80 students in the district who were exposed to a confirmed case, according to the district’s website. They will isolate for 14 days from their last interactions with the diagnosed students.

FISD has been taking several steps to mitigate exposure, including:

• Daily cleaning and sanitizing; and

• Conducting an additional sanitizing process in specific locations where the individuals were present.

Protocol reminders

FISD staff reminded everyone to continue wearing face coverings in all common areas and when around others, practice social distancing, wash hands regularly, use hand sanitizer between washes and monitor symptoms and temperature daily.