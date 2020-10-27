FISD teacher arrested for improper relationship

Body

Officers with the Fredericksburg Police Department have arrested a Fredericksburg Independent School District teacher for improper relationship between an educator and student.

The teacher, Michelle Sendlein, 39, was arrested at the Gillespie County Law Enforcement Center office at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. As of press time, Sendlein was being held on $40,000 bond.

She has resigned her position at Fredericksburg High School.

FPD received information on Friday, Oct. 23, of ongoing improper sexual relationship(s) between a teacher and a student at Fredericksburg High School. Supt. Dr. Jeffrey Brasher said action was taken by the district after a parent had overheard a conversation among students. The parent then contacted the police.

The initial information obtained from the student was that a teacher had been improperly communicating with them through text using a social media website. After further investigation, police found that a former student had sexual relationships with the teacher.

The former student was interviewed Monday, Oct. 26 and gave specific details of the sexual relationship with the teacher dating back to 2019.

A warrant was issued for the teacher, charging her with two counts as outlined by Texas Penal Code Section 21.12 Improper Relationship between Educator and Student, a second-degree felony. The warrant was signed by City of Fredericksburg Municipal Court Judge Terry Langehennig.

“We wanted to separate from any employee, who does something unbecoming of a professional educator, as quickly and expeditiously as we can,” Brasher said. “We gave her the opportunity to (resign).”

Brasher couldn’t comment on whether action would be taken on the one or more students involved.

“I think we handled this as professionally as possible in such a horrible and disappointing situation,” he said. “We’re just very upset and saddened by the situation.”

Brasher said the district will continue to fully cooperate with the criminal investigation.

“We will make sure that it’ll be investigated,” Brasher said. “We’ll collaborate with the police to make sure justice is served.

“And, we’ll work with our staff and students to provide the support and counseling, and whatever we need to begin the healing process, so that we can move forward.”