First COVID-19 vaccines administered at HCM

Body

Nurses at Hill Country Memorial Hospital gave some welcomed and historic Christmas gifts on Thursday morning when they administered the first of 700 Moderna vaccines received.

This was Fredericksburg’s first shipment of the new vaccines to help build immunity to COVID-19. The first shipment arrived at HCM on Wednesday evening, addressed to LeAnn Myers, administrative director of ancillary services.

“This is historic in our lifetime,” said Jayne Pope, Hill Country Memorial CEO. “It feels like we are there for the invention of insulin or penicillin. It’s a big event in our lives.”

“With this, we can protect our healthcare workers in our community, and we can get through this,” she said, tearing up. “A year ago, we barely knew this virus existed, and now we have a vaccine to protect our team and our community.”

Seven healthcare workers came into the Tomforde Learning Center at HCM, filled out paperwork, took a pain reliever and were administered the shots.

The shots were administered by RN Christine Damewood, director of the emergency department and ICU.

The vaccines are administered in two doses, 28 days apart, Pope said.

Doctors around the nation over the past year have dealt with the challenges of the virus, which affects people differently depending partly on underlying health conditions. But frontline healthcare workers, many of whom have become infected and lost their lives, have been challenged by everything from stringent safety protocols to some who claim the virus is a hoax.

Dr. Robert Murray, a radiologist, said the vaccines ease the worries of healthcare providers.

“It gives us relief and more confidence (in dealing with ill or potentially ill patients),” Murray said. “We’re doing everything possible to protect ourselves and the patients.”

Murray added there has been much anxiety among healthcare professionals around the globe in dealing with COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Claudia Ubina Frias, who works with HCM’s COVID-19 patients on the frontline, expressed huge relief in receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

“My team takes care of all the COVID-positive patients in the hospital,” Frias said. “When I saw the pictures that the vaccines had arrived, I was crying. There is finally hope.”

Frias’ elderly parents live in the Dominican Republic and the doctor worried about never being able to see them again. But now says she has hope she can travel to see them, hopefully in the coming year.

“I’m tired of people dying, and the suffering and depression that comes with it,” she said. “Finally, I can see the end of this.

“It’s a huge moment for all of us,” Frias said. “We get something proactive, and it’s something positive.”

First recipients included: David Jung, EMS manager; Dr. Robert Murray, radiologist; Dr. Claudia Ubina Frias, frontline COVID-19 physician; Tracy Thias, home care nurse who cared for the first COVID-19 home care patient; Edward Houser, hospitalist and nurse practitioner; Jerry Kelly, respiratory therapist; and Kelly Dooley, emergency room nurse.