Chamber seeks temporary housing for local workforce

With some Gillespie County workers unable to return home for several days due to winter storm damage, the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce is hoping to find housing for these affected workers.

The Chamber is attempting to establish a database of available housing of all types - hotels, short-term-rentals, apartments and homes.

Individuals and business owners with lodging/housing that could be made temporarily available to help our community's workforce are asked to add their name and facilities at the weblink below.

Rate negotiation, length of stay and terms should be handled directly with qualified inquiries.

“Please consider listing any available lodging on this database,” said Chamber CEO Penny McBride. “It will ease these interim burdens on our workforce and help our community recover as quickly as possible.”

http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07ehmcuoe7kle29zmw/a00nkle9fevq/questions