Ticket sales for turkey dinners to-go underway

The annual Fredericksburg Independent School District Band Boosters Turkey Dinner will look different this Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tickets are available for $12 each from band members in advance or $15 each at the event, until sold out.

The 71-year-old band fundraiser is scheduled inside the large Gillespie County Fair Grounds Exhibition Hall, just off Texas 16 South.

Due to crowd restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s meal is offered as a to-go venue only.

The menu will feature turkey and dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, noodles, dessert and a beverage.

Meal tickets will be sold in advance of the event or in the drive-thru lane.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the bands from both Fredericksburg High School and Fredericksburg Middle School (including jazz bands) will be broadcast on KNAF 910AM.

Prize drawings will be held and tickets will be available in advance from band students or for purchase in the drive-thru.

Organizers are planning to serve up 3,000 plates, which is just over one ton of turkey and the proceeds from the dinner serve as the main fundraiser for the year for the FISD Band Boosters.

The club supports the band organizations by purchasing instruments, equipment and uniforms, as well as providing for supplemental travel and contest expenses.