Horses back on track to open 2020 live pari-mutuel season

Sixteen races were run on Saturday and Sunday to open the 2020 season of live pari-mutuel horse racing at the Gillespie County Fair Grounds.

The two-day July Fourth Race Meet was sponsored by the Gillespie County Fair and Festivals Association.

Over the two days, a total of $151,069 was wagered including $62,409 on six races on Saturday and $88,660 on 10 races on Sunday.

The payout to bettors totaled $118,142, including $48,860 on Saturday and $69,282 on Sunday.

While the attendance was down from previous years, fair association officials on Tuesday called the number of people attending “very manageable which allowed for social distancing.”

“The crowd was just about the right size so that those attending could practice social distancing,” said Jason Priess, president of the Gillespie County Fair and Festivals Association.

He also pointed out that most patrons and volunteers wore their masks in compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent executive order.

“We also had a bunch of great volunteers who came out and helped implement our safety precautions,” Priess said.

Among those attending the races on Saturday was Texas State Sen. Dawn Buckingham with a group of family and friends.

“Overall, it was a good meet,” Priess said. “We appreciate those who came out and supported us and hope to see them again in two weeks.”

COVID-19

Gillespie County Fair and Festivals Association officials have implemented a number of safety measures and precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because the horse races fall under the “Rodeo & Equestrian Event” as part of Abbot’s Open Texas plan, the race meets are currently able to operate at 50% capacity.

Safety measures included sanitizer throughout the grounds, social distancing signage, temperature checks and more.

Face masks/coverings were also required.

At this time, GCFFA directors are moving forward with plans for their summer season that also includes the Gillespie County Fair in August.

However, as new executive orders are issued by the governor, plans may have to be changed, modified or canceled.

The fair association urges patrons to check their website, www.gillespiefair.com, and their Facebook page for the latest updates.

July Fourth

Race Meet

The opening weekend’s racing program included trials for the 350-yard GCFA July Maiden Classic on Saturday. Total purse for the finals for the race is $20,600.

The 10 qualifiers for the GCFA July Maiden Classic include “Panchos First Kiss” (17.9129); “Dash N Toll” (18.0075); “Dash N Tyrant” (18.0356); “Son of Ray” (18.0598); “Action Milagro” (18.1071); “Jess A Proud” (18.3089); “Im Prime Time Man” (18.3535); “Kool Mistress” (18.4833); “Chick For Real” (18.5955), and “Fly Giorgino” (18.8100).

On Sunday, trials were run for the 350-yard GCFA July Firecracker Futurity. Total purse for the finals is $91,400.

The 10 qualifiers include “A Rebels Secret” (17.6401); “Quick Return” (17.7023); “Attack At Dawn” (17.8167); “Just Call Me Sis” (17.8832); “PYC Painted Streaker” (17.9135); “Royal Tales LBH” (17.9377); “Davids I Opener” (17.9905); “OJD Chavela J” (17.9944); “Blue Capo” (18.0180), and “Paloma On Fire” (18.0587).

Finals for both races will be run during the Night In Old Fredericksburg Race Meet on Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19.

Coming up

Three more live pari-mutuel racing weekends, the 132nd Gillespie County Fair and the annual Scholarship Fest are on the summer schedule at the Gillespie County Fair Grounds.

The second of four weekends of racing — the Night In Old Fredericksburg Race Meet — takes place on Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19.

The Night In Old Fredericksburg evening events originally scheduled for Saturday, July 18, have been canceled for 2020.

In another change, the Gillespie County Race Day Classic Steer Show has been moved to Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1-2. (The steer show was originally scheduled July 18-19.)

Racing action continues with the Gillespie County Race Meet on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8-9.

Lamb and meat goat livestock shows are scheduled for Aug. 15.

Rounding out the racing schedule will be two days of racing on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22-23, as part of the 132nd Gillespie County Fair.

132nd Gillespie

County Fair

The 132nd Gillespie County Fair will be held Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 20-23.

Horse racing takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22-23.

Entertainment includes a free Tejano concert featuring Los Pedernales on Thursday, Aug. 20.

On Friday night, Aug. 21, musical entertainment will be provided by Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys.

Highlighting the entertainment on Saturday night, Aug. 22, will be Chancey Williams and The Younger Brothers Band followed by headliner Mark Chesnutt.

The fair also includes a parade, agricultural and home products displays, carnival and midway, livestock shows and more.

Scholarship Fest

Rounding out the season will be the annual Scholarship Fest on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The event includes afternoon activities, appetizers, dinner, silent and live auctions and a prize drawing for thousands of dollars in prizes donated by local and area businesses and individuals.

Monies raised from the event go toward the fair association’s scholarship program.

Full results

Saturday’s results

First race — $6,800, quarter horse claiming ($5,000), 3YO and up, 300 yards.

2 — Jr Fist Full Ofmoney 8.80 5.20 3.20

3 — Sharons Mountain 2.80 2.40

4 — La Gran Valentina 2.80

______

Second race — $9,500, mixed allowance, 3YO and up, 870 yards. Daily Double (2-3) — $155.20, Quinella — $16.00, Exacta — $32.80.

3 — Free Music 12.40 5.00 3.00

5 — Jack Ketel 3.00 2.40

2 — Tale of a Storm 2.80

______

Third race — $2,000, GCFA July Maiden Classic Trials, 3YO and up, 350 yards. Quinella — $20.80, Exacta — $14.80, Trifecta (4-2-1) — $170.00.

4 — Dash N Toll 6.80 5.20 4.00

2 — Son of Ray 3.20 3.00

1 — Jess a Proud 4.20

______

Fourth race — $2,000, GCFA July Maiden Classic Trials, 3YO and up, 350 yards. Quinella — $20.40, Exacta — $24.40, Trifecta (3-6-7) — $75.60.

3 — Panchos First Kiss 5.60 5.00 3.00

6 — Dash N Tyrant 8.60 4.20

7 — Action Milagro 2.80

______

Fifth race — $8,000, quarter horse maiden, 3YO and up, 300 yards. Quinella — $73.00, Exacta — $156.60, Superfecta (2-7-9-1) — $2,226.00, Twin Trifecta (2-7-9) — 96.00.

2 — Frigidly Cold 8.00 4.00 3.20

7 — Aj Mighty Mouse 6.00 3.60

9 — Sinner Come Home 2.80

______

Sixth race — $8,000, thoroughbred maiden, 3YO and up, 4 furlongs. Quinella — $12.00, Exacta — $41.20, Trifecta (4-1-2) — $162.40.

4 — Kitchen Match 7.20 5.20 3.40

1 — Eurobouttogetit 7.40 3.40

2 — Coyster 3.20

______

Handle — $62,409

Payout — $48,860

Sunday’s results

First race — $9,000, quarter horse maiden, 2YO, 300 yards.

2 — Lethal Rocket Man 5.40 3.20 2.60

4 — Zoomin to the Front 3.20 2.40

3 — Kandu Bad Attitude 2.80

______

Second race — $6,900, mixed claiming ($4,000), 3YO and up, 870 yards. Daily Double (2-2) — $5.80, Daily Double (2-5) — $17.30, Quinella — $3.60, Exacta — $8.40, Trifecta (5-3-4) — $51.80.

5 — P Millers Clock 12.20 3.20 2.60

3 — Expect Royal 2.60 2.40

4 — Bitty Brit 3.40

______

Third race — $3,000, GCFA July Firecracker Futurity Trials, 2YO, 350 yards. Quinella — $28.00, Exacta — $57.80, Superfecta (2-1-3-A) — $342.80.

2 — A Rebels Secret 20.00 17.00 34.60

1 — Quik Return 12.80 8.80

3 — Just Call Me Sis 4.80

______

Fourth race — $3,000, GCFA July Firecracker Futurity Trials, 2YO, 350 yards.

Quinella — $85.60, Exacta — $40.40,

Trifecta (3-7-8) — $335.80.

3 — Dashing Big Daddy 9.00 4.00 4.00

7 — BV I Believe in You 3.20 3.00

8 — Jj Krash 3.40

______

Fifth race — $3,000, GCFA July Firecracker

Futurity Trials, 2YO, 350 yards.

Quinella — $40.60, Exacta — $42.80,

Superfecta (7-6-A-A) — $40.60.

7 — Royal Tales Lbh 5.00 3.60 3.20

6 — Paloma On Fire 5.20 3.60

3 — Relentless Knight 3.60

______

Sixth race — $3,000, GCFA July Firecracker

Futurity Trials, 2YO, 350 yards.

Quinella — $20.00, Exacta — $26.00,

Trifecta (4-5-9) — $90.80.

4 — Pyc Painted Streaker 6.80 4.80 2.80

5 — Davids I Opener 3.00 2.60

9 — Jessies Cache 3.00

______

Seventh race — $3,000, GCFA July

Firecracker Futurity Trials, 2YO, 350

yards. Quinella — $35.60, Exacta —

$60.00, Twin Trifecta (5-2-9) — $57.00.

5 — Ojd Chavela J 11.20 6.00 3.60

2 — Secret Revelation 4.60 3.20

9 — Hechizero Lips 3.20

______

Eighth race — $3,000, GCFA July Firecracker

Futurity Trials, 2YO, 350 yards.

Quinella — $51.40, Exacta — $46.40,

Superfecta (9-5-3-2) — $3,339.00.

9 — Attack At Dawn 16.80 6.60 4.20

5 — Blue Capo 5.80 5.00

3 — Fmm Rockstar 2.60

______

Ninth race — $8,000, quarter horse

maiden, 3YO and up, 350 yards, Quinella

— $22.40, Exacta — $49.60, Superfecta

(10-8-2-6) — $1,404.00.

10 — Lites Famou Eagle 7.20 4.20 3.20

8 — Rustys Bo 5.00 4.80

2 — Linaje Royal 2.60

______

Tenth race — $7,200, thoroughbred

claiming ($5,000), 3YO and up, 7 furlongs.

Quinella — $15.20, Exacta —

$23.20.

6 — Don’t Blame Dexter 4.00 3.60 2.60

2 — Wakefield 4.40 3.40

5 — Gone Preachin 2.80

______

Handle — $88,660

Payout — $69,282