Halloween on Hackberry

The movie “Coco” inspired many Day of the Dead costumes, including this one by Juliana Salas. She walked down Hackberry Street with her father, Martin Ayala. — Standard-Radio Post/Ken Esten Cooke

The Ristau family took part in Halloween, watching out for vehicles as they crossed the street. From left are Guy (fireman), age 3, Cristal, Jeremy and Beau, age 1.

Fredericksburg Police De-partment also had goody bags for trick-or-treaters, passing out small toys to children. From left are Harry Davies, Pablo Martinez and James Wayman.

Halloween brought out hundreds of revelers for socially distanced candy and goody pass outs. One popular street in Fredericksburg is Hackberry, where these photos were taken.

These sisters were crazy scary as spooky clowns. They are Makenzie Rivas and Adalynn Rivas, ages 4 and 3, respectively.