A new Stonewall Peach Queen and Duchesses were crowned Saturday at the Stonewall Chamber of Com-merce. Receiving crowns were, from left, Second Duch-ess Viviana Carreno, Third Duchess Jolie Penry, Peach Queen Abigail Schladoer, First Duchess Sophia Mills and Fourth Duchess Rachel King. — Standard-Radio Post/Joshua McKinney

Abigail Schladoer is crowned as the 2020 Stonewall Peach Queen by reigning Stonewall Peach Queen Autumn Kirch-ner on Saturday at the Stone-wall Chamber of Commerce. This year’s Peach JAMboree was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the queen’s coronation was still held.