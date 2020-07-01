Old building, new look

Body

It’s a new way to tell an old story about Fredericksburg.

The Vereins Kirche, located smack dab in the middle of Fredericksburg at Marktplatz, reopened Friday, June 26, after undergoing renovations since Feb. 1.

Fredericksburg’s symbolic building, used in the logos of both the City of Fredericksburg and Fredericksburg Independent School District, underwent its biggest makeover since the rebuilt structure went up 1935 in time for the Texas Centennial the next year.

The original was torn down in 1897.

“It’s exciting to have it open,” Gillespie County Historical Society curator Lacey LeBleu said. “We were a little bit delayed but getting to see it finally open with everything ready to go and people inside of it is a lot of fun.”

The interior has all of the looks of a professional museum, with panels and wall-sized photos telling the story of the Vereins Kirche, Texas and Germany.

“I keep telling people, having started there as a volunteer 18 years ago, it just looked like a very disorganized collection of items that have been brought in,” said Evelyn Weinheimer, the Historical Society’s archivist. “It now has a central theme. We’ve gone from tying the Vereins Kirche into Texas, Fredericksburg and Fredericksburg history, including the reason why it was built, its purposes and the story of why it’s there. It has so much more significance than it did.”

LeBleu, Weinheimer and Historical Society executive director Dr. Jeryl Hoover set out to rewrite interpretations and find historic photographs for the project, giving the Vereins Kirche an updated story.

Each wall comes with three panels: one dedicated to the story of the Vereins Kirche fitting into the wall’s overarching theme, what was happening in Fredericksburg at the time and the state of things in Texas.

LeBleu says it gives visitors a better understanding of where the building fit into the bigger world.

The new interpretation has the themes of “Arrival of the Germans to Texas,” “Building the Vereins Kirche,” “Learning,” “Worshiping,” “Meeting” and “Preserving.”

The last wall is a temporary gallery space focused on the Gillespie County Historical Society.

The Historical Society worked with Chris Frison from Houston-based DG Studios to implement the themes into a cohesive exhibit telling the story of a historic building.

“The major difference people will see when they walk in is it’s no longer just a small town, community run (building),” LeBleu said. “We did the best with what we had. With this, we had the ability to hire a professional who designs museums and give it the full interpretation like you would see at any major museum in any town, including Fredericksburg. We used the same company that the National Museum (of the Pacific War) has used for their reinterpretation.”

The first notice of the Historical Society’s ambitious project is a large screen image purchased from the National Archives in Berlin, depicting an image of German pioneers traveling from Indianola to the Hill Country.

The new Vereins Kirche interpretation also has a wall-sized map of the German immigrants’ trail to the Fisher-Miller Land Grant, purchased from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.

Rev. Casey Zesch and historian Jonathan Baethge from Bethany Lutheran Church provided original Vereins Kirche record books for the Historical Society to reproduce for the exhibit.

Bethany Lutheran is one of the local congregations that used the original Vereins Kirche for religious services.

The Historical Society worked with Lee and Matt Casbeer to create paintings depicting different scenes through the Vereins Kirche’s history.

Mark Rendon, John Klein and some additional donors also helped restore the exterior paint scheme to what people saw when it was rebuilt in 1935.

Less than a hundred people have stopped by since Friday’s reopening, but the Historical Society also held a few soft openings for local officials and prominent donors.

The remaking of the Vereins Kirche’s interior is a part of a revisioning project for the Pioneer Museum project that included work on the Henry Kammlah House on the museum’s grounds at 325 W. Main St.

It was originally intended to be the entire Pioneer Museum complex, which includes the Vereins Kirche at Marktplatz and the property featuring the Kammlah House, but was scaled down to a more realistic goal.

“We decided to go with the Vereins Kirche because it was a project that could be easily done in one setting,” LeBleu said. “It didn’t have to be done in phases. It was a much smaller project than the 3.5-acre redo that we had on board.”