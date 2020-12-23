Helping combat COVID-19

Body

By Samuel Sutton and Yvonne Hartmann

With vaccines for COVID-19 now being distributed, three Gillespie County residents have shared their experiences after participating in the trials process.

Lisa and Steve Roach each received vaccines from two separate companies. Lisa got the Pfizer shot and Steve received the Moderna vaccination.

Drexel Hallaway of Stonewall also participated in the Moderna trial.

Both of the Roaches said they feel like they had the vaccine instead of the placebo, as they felt symptoms such as fever, chills and body aches for about 10-14 hours.

“It was not bad, but enough to where you can be pretty sure you got the vaccine and not the placebo,” said Steve Roach, who is a neurologist and a professor at Dell Medical School.

Steve wanted to note that if someone is to experience symptoms after getting the vaccine, it doesn’t mean they’re infected with COVID-19.

“I think that what’s going to weird people out is the thought similar to, ‘you know, every time I get a flu shot, I get the flu.’ Well, no that’s not really true,” he said. “Essentially, this is basically just your immune system having been tricked into triggering a reaction that will make the antibodies that fight the infection should you encounter it,” Roach said.

Drexel on the other hand believes that he may have gotten a placebo.

“I assume I got the placebo because I had zero reaction,” Hallaway said. “I was looking forward to getting a reaction and feeling like I had some protection. But I felt nothing.”

Reasons to participate

Lisa and Steve had similar reasons for participating in the trials. While one reason was to help these vaccines progress, they also had others.

“I’m in and out of the hospital for work. I’m sort of at risk, and here’s a 50/50 chance of getting a good vaccine, so it wasn’t entirely selfless,” Steve said.

Lisa, 61, doesn’t work in a hospital, and tries to stay as isolated as possible, but said she could still be exposed through her husband. She also noted that with her age and health, she may not be one of the first to get vaccinated.

“With my age and health, I’m at the back of the line,” Lisa said. “Now, if I actually did receive the vaccine, I’m protected.”

Drexel, 61, like the Roaches, said he felt like it was a 50-50 shot at getting the vaccine.

But also, Drexel said, “I thought this is a little something I can do. I can join a trial and maybe the vaccine will work and I can feel like I’ve done a little something.”

Drexel, who works for Northern Digital in Waterloo, Ontario, said that when he told his manager at work that he was doing the trial, he didn’t expect the reaction he received. “My boss said, ‘thank you Drexel, for being our guinea pig — Canada is contracted to buy lots of the Moderna vaccine!’ and he seemed sincere.”

Experience

The Roach family went into the trials with no fears.

“We had done all the reading on the vaccine before participating,” Lisa said. “Phase 1 data had already been published and it didn’t have any serious side effects.”

Steve added there’s nothing scary about the vaccine, but COVID-19 “is very scary.”

“It was pretty clear to me from the preclinical trials and from the bits I knew about the prior two phases that it was going awfully well,” Drexel said.

When the three applied to participate, they were asked a list of questions over the phone. After that, they received inclusion.

Upon arrival at the testing center, Drexel at Benchmark Research in Austin and the Roach family at TekTon Research in Austin, they were presented with information about risks and what to expect.

“What they tell you is, ‘well, number one, this is new, so there could be things that we don’t know about, but here’s what we know,’” Steve said. “Risks range all the way from something mind numbing as your arm may be sore, up to some information based on what they’ve seen from the earlier trials.”

After the first injection, he said there aren’t many risks, but with the second injection, symptoms such as what they experienced could arise.

They received two separate injections on two different days, Steve said.

“The first injection teases your immune system into being ready for the second injection, and the second injection is what triggers you to develop most of the antibodies,” he said.

Before both vaccines, Steve said they were tested for COVID-19 and for antibodies. Each shot is separated by three-to-four weeks.

For a couple of weeks after the injections, participants were required to list information, either on a smartphone or by phone call, about what symptoms they may have.

“After that, for a while, you put in information on the system every week,” Steve said.

He noted each patient is tracked pretty well, so that they can document any side effects they have yet to encounter.

“I’ve been involved in running clinical trials like this for other things and I can tell you these vaccine trials are done just as carefully as anything. I was very pleased with that,” he said.

Once the vaccines are released, each of the three said they will be notified whether or not they received the actual vaccine.

“From an ethical standpoint, they’re going to have to either tell everybody to go ahead and get vaccinated a second time, or they’re going to have to tell them one way or the other,” Steve said.

“The main reason they are choosing to do that is so that they can bring the placebo folks back in and give them the real vaccine,” Drexel said.

Drexel explained now that the vaccine is out, the trial participants will be studied to track how long the vaccine lasts and whether the vaccine needs to be repeated every year.

Vaccine progress

The Food and Drug Administration has approved both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, and the first phase of vaccinations has begun across the country.

Steve and Lisa said they were glad to have been a part of the trials, and recommended other people get vaccinated once it’s available.

“The only way we’ll get out of this pandemic is by getting vaccinated,” Lisa said. “If you have serious questions, read up on the trials and ask the administrators and your primary care physician.”

“They are talking about this being as effective as what was used to wipe out measles and polio,” Drexel said. “None of those were 100% effective. That’s impossible.”

Drexel agrees with Steve and Lisa on the importance of getting vaccinated. “The virus will just implode because it has no where to go,” he said.