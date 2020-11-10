Catch of the day

Logan Ludwig of Harper opts for a ketchup sandwich instead of fried fish at the Harper Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry. Plates included fish, hush puppies, coleslaw, beans, bread, pickle and cookie. The event served over 1,300 meals on Saturday. — Standard-Radio Post/McKenzie Moellering

Volunteer Eric Chasteen pulls fish out of the fryer at the Harper Volunteer Fire Department Opening Day Fish Fry on Saturday. The fish fry is held annually on the first weekend of the white-tail deer hunting season. Around 1,300 meals were served on Saturday. — Standard-Radio Post/ McKenzie Moellering

Harper Volunteer Fire Department member Trenton Warmoth serves cars in the drive-thru on Saturday at the Harper VFD Fish Fry. The fish fry included a drive-thru and picnic-style seating along with other COVID- 19 precautions.