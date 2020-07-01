A different breed of yarn store

Body

For nearly 10 years, Sarah Schroeder, with the help of husband Gary, has produced fibers from different breeds of sheep to create yarn and kick-started their company and yarn store, Lone Wolf Fibers.

“I began knitting 10 or 12 years ago when we lived in Washington,” Schroeder said. “Gary saw all of the yarn I was buying and said we have acreage, why don’t we just get you some fiber animals.”

Beginning her business with alpacas, Schroeder expanded her business by incorporating breeds of sheep with the same length of fiber to blend into yarn.

Making the move

Schroeder first visited Fredericksburg in 2005 with friends to take a rug-hooking class.

She suggested her mother-in-law move to town to get back to her German roots, and to get away from the traffic and rain in the Seattle area.

Schroeder followed suit and moved her family and livestock with her from the north for a change of climate.

“I was so nervous about that,” Schroeder said. “The first year, I bought fans for the barns, but they would never go in there. They just laid out under trees. All they really need is shade and water.”

The transition of her business from Washington to Texas posed its challenges.

“It was more difficult to find a shearer in Texas, which surprised me, but I finally found the resources for that,” Schroeder said.

Full Operation

Once the right resources were located and she set up shop in her “Yarn Barn,” Lone Wolf Fibers was ready for business.

“I have someone shear and then I send it off to a mill in the U.S.,” Schroeder said. “After it comes back, I dye it. Some of it is kept natural and some is dyed.”

Lone Wolf Fibers is unique as Schroeder provides fibers and yarn from three breeds of sheep not native to Texas.

“The Blue Faced Leicester is a long-wool sheep, and they are known for next year’s skin wear, so it is very soft, “Schroeder said. “I usually have it blended with some other fibers, too. The Gotland sheep are also a long wool sheep, but they are not as soft and more for outerwear. The Cornwall is a fine-wool sheep, and they are shorter staple. People probably like it better because their wool is a little softer and not so itchy.”

In addition to the sheep fibers, Schroeder also sells the fibers from German Angora rabbits and lambs.

“I’ve had people that have come out and bought yarn from me that are interested in buying a lamb,” Schroeder said. “Since I have a website, people might contact me to get a lamb.”

She spins her own 25% German Angora rabbit yarn.

“I just sold some fiber to a woman who has a mission in Rwanda,” Schroeder said. “Their mission is to teach the women that live in Rwanda to be self-sustaining. She took over some German Angoras years ago and taught the women how to spin and make yarn.”

Looking Ahead

Schroeder sells fiber packaged for people to blend or spin in addition to the store she has on her farm.

“I have some at Lauren Bade, but mostly I do vendor fairs,” Schroeder said. “I do trunk shows at different knitting stores and I will bring my products for a day.”

As she travels and continues to sell her fibers in stores, Schroeder’s goal is to bring her customers to her farm and run her business where she raises her livestock.

“I would love to get more traffic out here, but wholesaling is difficult,” Schroeder said. “I would like to be in a few stores so that I would get name recognition.”

The Schroeders rent a guest house on their property that overlooks the sheep pasture.

“Caring for the animals is my favorite part,” Schroeder said. “I love lambing season, even though you don’t get much sleep at night. I am a nurse, so taking care of other people and animals is kind of in my DNA.”

ONLINE

Schroeder’s fibers and yarn can be bought at their home store by appointment, on Etsy at www.etsy.com/shop/lonewolffibers and at Lauren Bade.

To schedule an appointment to shop at Schroeder’s store, contact her on her website at www.lonewolffibers.com.